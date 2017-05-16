Matthew McConaughey is Everywhere in Cleveland, Including Last Night's Winning Indians Game

click to enlarge
Matthew McConaughey can't seem to stop going out in Cleveland. And who could blame him? The Oscar winner has already been spotted bowling
at Mahall's, zip-lining in Rockbridge, and, of course, filming all over town for his new film White Boy Rick
.
Last night, the Texan took his sons out to the Indians game (where the Tribe eventually beat Tampa Bay 8-7) and didn't just chill in a private box — he hung out in a seat surrounded by fans of all sorts, MLB.com
and CBS Sports
reported.
One thing we're learning about McConaughey: He doesn't seem to mind posing for photos and signing autographs. He's not even incognito for goodness sake; he continues to wear that damn "Alright" hat everywhere he goes.
Here are the McConaugheys with Slider:
Alright, alright, alright, we get it McConaughey, you're cool. You're a man of the people. We're excited for you.