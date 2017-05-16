Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, May 16, 2017

Scene & Heard

Matthew McConaughey is Everywhere in Cleveland, Including Last Night's Winning Indians Game

Posted By on Tue, May 16, 2017 at 10:48 AM

click to enlarge MLB SCREENSHOT
  • MLB screenshot
Matthew McConaughey can't seem to stop going out in Cleveland. And who could blame him? The Oscar winner has already been spotted bowling at Mahall's, zip-lining in Rockbridge, and, of course, filming all over town for his new film White Boy Rick.

Last night, the Texan took his sons out to the Indians game (where the Tribe eventually beat Tampa Bay 8-7) and didn't just chill in a private box — he hung out in a seat surrounded by fans of all sorts, MLB.com and CBS Sports reported.

One thing we're learning about McConaughey: He doesn't seem to mind posing for photos and signing autographs. He's not even incognito for goodness sake; he continues to wear that damn "Alright" hat everywhere he goes.

Here are the McConaugheys with Slider:


Alright, alright, alright, we get it McConaughey, you're cool. You're a man of the people. We're excited for you.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. 4th Annual 'Rooms to Let' Returns to Slavic Village This Weekend Read More

  2. Enough With Crappy 1950s Nostalgia and Shows Like "Forever Plaid" Read More

  3. Police Officer Overdoses in East Liverpool After Skin Contact with Fentanyl Read More

  4. Federal Immigration Policies Taking Toll on Cleveland Families, Neighborhoods Read More

  5. Blaine Griffin Officially Selected to Replace Mamie Mitchell, Ward 6 Challengers Dismayed Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation