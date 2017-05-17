C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

C-Notes

Local Indie Rockers Bro Dylan Release New Single

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 1:22 PM

click to enlarge bd451.png
Last year, local indie rockers Bro Dylan released Crisis, is a concept album about a character struggling to find hope in his "vapid existence." The band recorded it in under 15 hours. At the time of its release, the guys had already begun to work on a follow-up album, and they said they planned to take a "more deliberate approach."

On May 30, they’ll give fans a taste of their new approach when they release the single “No Boundaries.” They’ll celebrate its release with a show on June 2 at the Beachland Tavern.

They recorded the song, a catchy, Strokes-like number with jangly guitars and lackadaisical vocals, locally at Lava Room Recording Studios for an upcoming local compilation. They wrote the tune just after the departure of bassist Matt Burtonshaw, and the song represents their attempts to move forward without him.

“’No Boundaries’ is a statement, a battle cry,” states a press release announcing its release. “It’s a song about breaking out of the pressures society places on you, pressures placed on yourself, and circumstances that seem to bring you down (in the band’s case, the loss of their bass player). It’s a song about moving forward, evolving, and reaching states of consciousness and acceptance that result from these challenges.”




Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Barroco Arepa Bar to Open East Side Location on Larchmere Read More

  2. It’s Burgertime with Dan Gilbert, Frank Jackson, Marky Mark, and Donnie from New Kids on the Block Read More

  3. Constantino's Market Set to Replace Landmark Lakewood Grocery Store Read More

  4. Matthew McConaughey is Everywhere in Cleveland, Including Last Night's Winning Indians Game Read More

  5. Lawsuit Filed Against FERC, Nexus Pipeline Owners Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation