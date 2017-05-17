Local Indie Rockers Bro Dylan Release New Single

click to enlarge
Last year, local indie rockers Bro Dylan
released Crisis
, is a concept album about a character struggling to find hope in his "vapid existence." The band recorded it in under 15 hours. At the time of its release, the guys had already begun to work on a follow-up album, and they said they planned to take a "more deliberate approach."
On May 30, they’ll give fans a taste of their new approach when they release the single “No Boundaries.” They’ll celebrate its release with a show on June 2 at the Beachland Tavern
.
They recorded the song, a catchy, Strokes-like number with jangly guitars and lackadaisical vocals, locally at Lava Room Recording Studios for an upcoming local compilation. They wrote the tune just after the departure of bassist Matt Burtonshaw, and the song represents their attempts to move forward without him.
“’No Boundaries’ is a statement, a battle cry,” states a press release announcing its release. “It’s a song about breaking out of the pressures society places on you, pressures placed on yourself, and circumstances that seem to bring you down (in the band’s case, the loss of their bass player). It’s a song about moving forward, evolving, and reaching states of consciousness and acceptance that result from these challenges.”