Wednesday, May 17, 2017

C-Notes

Local Rapper Vice Souletric Debuts New Sports-Themed Anthem

Music News

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 8:16 AM

click to enlarge 2017-05-14_04.01.54-2.jpg
Local rapper Vice Souletric recently worked with the likes of heavy hitters such as Talib Kweli, N.O.R.E. and KRS-ONE.

Earlier this year, he released the single, "Return of the Black Man," a collaboration with Kweli that speaks to what it’s like to be a black man in America today.

And yet, he’s not above a good old-fashined sports anthem. Just in time for the Cavs defense of the NBA title, he’s released the tune “O-H, UH-OH.”
Produced by Nottz (Busta Rhymes, Kanye West, Snoop Dogg) , the song finds Souletric chanting the refrain and spitting out lines like “I’m not Snoop but my Dawg Pound is real famous” over an infectious synth riff and snarling guitars.

Souletric will release his next album, T.R.A.P. (The Reality of All People), later this year.

Speaking of Vice Souletric, O-H Uh Oh

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

