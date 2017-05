Rock Hall to Screen Documentary About Doug Sahm Tonight

click to enlarge

Director Joe Nick Patoski will be on hand tonight for the Rock Hall's celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love.He'll introduce his film, Sir Doug and the Genuine Texas Cosmic Groove , a documentary about the great Austin-based singer-songwriter who emerged as an international rock star while leading the Sir Douglas Quintet. Admission is free for Rock Hall members, $5.50 for non-members. It's also free with paid museum admission (if space permits).Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase prior to the screening.