Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Scene & Heard

Take a Photo with the American League Championship Trophy Monday

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 1:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA JASONKIPNIS22/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via jasonkipnis22/Instagram
Is there a better introduction to your summer 2017 Facebook album than a photo with last year's American League Championship trophy?

And this Monday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can do just that when the Tribe hosts a photo op for fans at Progressive Field's home run porch.

The possibilities are endless. You can pose beside the trophy, snap an observational shot or, if you're feeling ambitious, attempt to reenact the photo on the right.

The event is free, but only available to those who vote for the Indians to participate in the All-Star game on July 11 in Miami. For fans with a lot of downtime, you can cast up to 35 votes before the ballot closes on June 29 at 11:59 p.m.

You can also score your own model of the trophy, for unlimited photo opportunities, if you're one of the first 10,000 fans at the May 24 game against the Cincinnati Reds.




