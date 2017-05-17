Want to Sign the Q Deal Referendum? Here's How

click to enlarge Sam Allard / Scene

A coalition of citizen groups has been collecting signatures for a petition that will seek a referendum on the city of Cleveland's contributions to the Quicken Loans Arena renovation.Mayor Frank Jackson signed the piece of legislation on Tuesday, April 25. It will commit a portion of admissions tax revenue collected at the Q to the project from 2023-2034, and will commit that same portion from playoff games until 2023. A successful petition will require roughly 6,000 signatures and must be submitted within 30 days after the legislation is signed.Though there aren't many freestanding locations where petitions will be available to sign, Cleveland residents who'd like to sign may stop by the headquarters of either the Greater Cleveland Congregations or the Cuyahoga County Progressive Caucus, two of the groups leading the opposition.James Pearlstein, lead organizer for GCC, said people can sign the petition at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church (8712 Quincy Ave.) through Friday between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and on Saturday between 9:30 a.m - 2 p.m.Steve Holecko, of CCPC, said that organization's offices are at 11910 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. Those who wish to sign may stop by between 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. today, tomorrow and Friday. Saturday and Sunday, the offices will be open from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (For those who have collected signatures in their neighborhoods for CCPC, all petitions must be turned in to their offices by 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 21.)Volunteers will be canvassing neighborhood "hot spots" throughout the weekend. Other volunteers have had petitions available to sign at their place of business, at Joy Machines Bike Shop in Ohio City, for example.Additionally, on Saturday morning from 10 - 11:30 a.m., members of the Clean Environmental Action Network (CLEAN) will rally against the Q deal at the southwest corner of W. 25th and Lorain. CLEAN supports the principals of environmental justice and said they are holding the rally "in solidarity with the people working on the campaign to oppose giving $88 million dollars to Dan Gilbert, rather than the needs of the people."