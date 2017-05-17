C-Notes

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

C-Notes

Western Reserve Historical Society's Curator of Collections and Exhibits to Speak Tonight at the Music Box

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 11:37 AM

ericrivet500-166x166.jpg
Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling. Through it, the folks at the Music Box Supper Club hope to help raise awareness of the mission of the Western Reserve Historical Society's new Cleveland History Center.

The goal of the Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release.

Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.

Tonight, Eric Rivet, the Western Reserve Historical Society Curator of Collections and Exhibits, will speak about how Cleveland became a booming industrial powerhouse by the end of World War I. The menu includes chicken noodle soup, open faced roast beef and apple pie.


