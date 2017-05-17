Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Blossom in September

click to enlarge
Earlier today, organizers of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour announced the dates of a second leg of the tour that begins on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 17. The tour comes to Blossom on Sept. 15.
It’ll feature Willie Nelson & Family, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Blackberry Smoke, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid. In addition, each date will feature a range of festival attractions to provide music fans in each city with "an unforgettable concert experience".
"We had such a blast launching and playing last year's Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road," says Willie Nelson in a press release.
"After last year's Outlaw Music Festival, we made it our mission to assemble an extraordinary lineup and bring this experience to music fans all over the country," says Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents. "I'm looking forward to more unforgettable music moments and I'm honored to be working with these incredible musicians."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26.