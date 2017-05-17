C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

C-Notes

Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Blossom in September

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
Earlier today, organizers of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour announced the dates of a second leg of the tour that begins on Sept. 8 and runs through Sept. 17. The tour comes to Blossom on Sept. 15.

It’ll feature Willie Nelson & Family, the Avett Brothers, Sheryl Crow, Blackberry Smoke, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Particle Kid. In addition, each date will feature a range of festival attractions to provide music fans in each city with "an unforgettable concert experience".

"We had such a blast launching and playing last year's Outlaw Music Festival in Scranton, we had to take it out on the road," says Willie Nelson in a press release.

"After last year's Outlaw Music Festival, we made it our mission to assemble an extraordinary lineup and bring this experience to music fans all over the country," says Keith Wortman, CEO of Blackbird Presents. "I'm looking forward to more unforgettable music moments and I'm honored to be working with these incredible musicians."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (1)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Outlaw Music Festival, Blossom

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Rock on the Range Will Dedicate the Weekend to the Late Chris Cornell Read More

  2. It’s Burgertime with Dan Gilbert, Frank Jackson, Marky Mark, and Donnie from New Kids on the Block Read More

  3. Barroco Arepa Bar to Open East Side Location on Larchmere Read More

  4. Crimson & Clover: Cavs Clobber Celtics and Take Their Lucky Charms Read More

  5. Scientists, Business Leaders Urge Amazon's Jeff Bezos to Save Ohio's Nuclear Power Plants Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation