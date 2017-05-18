C-Notes

Thursday, May 18, 2017

C-Notes

Chris Cornell, Lead Singer of Soundgarden, Dies in Detroit at Age of 52

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 8:29 AM

click to enlarge BB GUN PRESS
  • BB Gun Press

Chris Cornell, lead singer of Seattle grunge band Soundgarden, died in Detroit after playing a show at the Fox Theatre on Wednesday night. He was 52.

A representative for the band called the death "sudden and unexpected" and that said the singer’s family would be "working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause."

According to WDIV, sources say Cornell's wife called a family friend to check on Cornell. The friend then forced open the hotel room at the MGM Grand in Detroit where Cornell was staying and found the singer dead in the bathroom with "something around his neck." Police have told the Associated Press the death is being investigated as a possible suicide.

The singer had admitted to previous drug use. In a 1994 Rolling Stone article, he described himself as a "daily drug user at 13." In a 2009 interview with The Guardian, he said he abused OxyContin after Soundgarden disbanded in 1997.

Cornell's last tweet was posted at 8:06 p.m. "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!!" he wrote.



