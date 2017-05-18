County Issues Discipline Against Jail Officers Who Allegedly Misused Police Database to Track Down Supervisor's Ex-Wife's Boyfriend; Possible Criminal Charges Still Await

click to enlarge
Discipline letters were sent out this week to two Cuyahoga County jail officers who allegedly misused LEADS, a statewide police database — which, beyond departmental punishment, is fifth-degree felony.
Steven Key, formerly a supervisor at the Euclid Jail facility, which is run by the county's Sheriff's department, is accused of having Quincy Jimson, an officer at the jail, look up a license plate belonging to Key's ex-wife's boyfriend in the system. Keys subsequently visited the man's home and was eventually arrested by Euclid police on charges of menacing by stalking.
That investigation led to the discovery that the jail employees had used LEADS to track down the victim's address. A Sheriff's department investigation followed, and while it moved slowly, the case was referred to the county prosecutor's office last month.
No decision on charges has been reached yet.
In the meantime, the county has issued its discipline for Key and Jimson.
Key, who has been suspended some 30 times in his illustrious career with the county, was handed a 30-day unpaid suspension and will be demoted to a corrections officer as of July 1 when that suspension is finished.
Jimson was also dealt a 30-day unpaid suspension and will be reassigned from the Euclid facility.
They can appeal the county's determination; no word yet on if they will.
In letters to the officer detailing the discipline, the county noted it reserved the right for further punishment up to and including termination if criminal charges follow and they are convicted.