Intoxicated Ohio Man Charged After Son is Sunburned at Disney World

Orange County Sheriff's Department
A Brunswick father recently learned that alcohol, sunshine and babies aren't the best mix, after his 7-month-old son was allegedly sunburned severely at Disney World. Brian Olmstead, who was seen getting drunk by a park pool as his son turned red in the sun, was not only charged with neglect Monday, but also disturbing the peace.
After being escorted from the premises once, Olmstead allegedly returned to the pool to better explain his parenting shortcomings. He yelled racial and homophobic slurs at guests, ran at them with a stroller and even told a deputy that Donald Trump was going to kill him.
Olmstead's wife, Destiny, told
WESH 2 News that their son has eczema, which causes redness in his skin. She said the child was barely burned and that her husband wasn't drunk or doing anything untoward at the Disney World pool.
The incident however has prompted Olmstead to enter a drug treatment facility, his wife said.
"It's unfortunate, and now he's going to get the help that he truly needs to get," Destiny Olmstead told WESH 2 News. "But he's a great father. He has a problem, and he's addressing it, but it's not something that happens all of the time."