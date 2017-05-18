Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Scene & Heard

Intoxicated Ohio Man Charged After Son is Sunburned at Disney World

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 5:15 PM

click to enlarge ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
  • Orange County Sheriff’s Department
A Brunswick father recently learned that alcohol, sunshine and babies aren't the best mix, after his 7-month-old son was allegedly sunburned severely at Disney World. Brian Olmstead, who was seen getting drunk by a park pool as his son turned red in the sun, was not only charged with neglect Monday, but also disturbing the peace.

After being escorted from the premises once, Olmstead allegedly returned to the pool to better explain his parenting shortcomings. He yelled racial and homophobic slurs at guests, ran at them with a stroller and even told a deputy that Donald Trump was going to kill him.

Olmstead's wife, Destiny, told WESH 2 News that their son has eczema, which causes redness in his skin. She said the child was barely burned and that her husband wasn't drunk or doing anything untoward at the Disney World pool.

The incident however has prompted Olmstead to enter a drug treatment facility, his wife said.

"It's unfortunate, and now he's going to get the help that he truly needs to get," Destiny Olmstead told WESH 2 News. "But he's a great father. He has a problem, and he's addressing it, but it's not something that happens all of the time."


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. More Than 60 Guns Found in Home of Ohio Man Who Killed 3, Including Police Chief and Ex-Girlfriend, at Nursing Home Read More

  2. 23-Year-Old Logan Fahey, Former Bloom Bakery GM, to Challenge Kerry McCormack in Ward 3 Read More

  3. Rock on the Range Will Dedicate the Weekend to the Late Chris Cornell Read More

  4. McDonald's UberEats Expands to Cleveland This Year Read More

  5. Shaker Heights Man Accused of Exposing Himself, Taking Explicit Videos at Jack Casino Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation