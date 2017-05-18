Thursday, May 18, 2017
Local Music Fest Roar Along the Shore to Return in August
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 8:09 AM
After a two-year absence, local concert promoters Danielle Deboe Harper and Justin Markert have teamed up to organize this year’s Roar Along the Shore
, an event that features local indie rock bands performing on the Goodtime III.
This year's lineup features Seafair, who’ll reunite to perform at the event, as well as Herzog, Goldmines, the Whiskey Hollow, Marcus Alan Ward and Poro.
The ship will set sail at 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. There will be live music on the dock starting at 7 p.m., and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will host a pre-party on its patio at 6 p.m.
