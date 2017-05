Rock on the Range Will Dedicate the Weekend to the Late Chris Cornell

click to enlarge Joe Kleon

Chris Cornell performing in 2011 at the Lakewood Civic.

Grunge icons Soundgarden were slated to be one of the headliners on Rock on the Range, the huge metal festival taking place in Columbus this weekend.In the wake of the sudden death of singer Chris Cornell, who passed away in Detroit last night, it's probable the band will no longer perform (though as of this morning it was still listed on the website's schedule). Organizers have announced that the weekend will be devoted to the veteran singer and songwriter."We will celebrate and honor him all weekend long," organizers say on the Rock on the Range website , adding that Cornell was a "true hero to music" and "the voice of a generation."