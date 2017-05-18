Thursday, May 18, 2017
Rock on the Range Will Dedicate the Weekend to the Late Chris Cornell
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 10:15 AM
click to enlarge
-
Joe Kleon
-
Chris Cornell performing in 2011 at the Lakewood Civic.
Grunge icons Soundgarden were slated to be one of the headliners on Rock on the Range, the huge metal festival taking place in Columbus this weekend.
In the wake of the sudden death of singer Chris Cornell, who passed away in Detroit last night, it's probable the band will no longer perform (though as of this morning it was still listed on the website's schedule).
Organizers have announced that the weekend will be devoted to the veteran singer and songwriter.
"We will celebrate and honor him all weekend long," organizers say on the Rock on the Range website
, adding that Cornell was a "true hero to music" and "the voice of a generation."
Tags: Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, Rock on the Range, Image