Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Scene & Heard

Shaker Heights Man Accused of Exposing Himself, Taking Explicit Videos at Jack Casino

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CLEVELAND CITY JAIL
  • Photo via Cleveland City Jail
Christopher Rimmer is accused of exposing himself to women and filming up a woman's skirt with his cell phone at the Cleveland Jack Casino last year. Tuesday, The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to public indecency and voyeurism.

Last summer, a casino employee saw the Shaker Heights man taking video footage up a woman's skirt and notified authorities, who then checked security tapes. Rimmer was soon arrested when he returned to the casino. He admitted to taking a video of the woman.

Agents began investigating Rimmer in September, according to police reports, and authorities seized Rimmer's phone as evidence. Several explicit videos and photos were found, including footage of Rimmer exposing himself to a woman at a slot machine in the casino (the poor woman), and several photos of his genitals (oh boy).

According to court records, Rimmer has a history of showing unsuspecting women his junk. A similar incident occur in 2013 when he exposed himself to a 22-year-old woman at Walmart in Steelyard Commons. He was charged with public indecency and put on probation.




Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. 23-Year-Old Logan Fahey, Former Bloom Bakery GM, to Challenge Kerry McCormack in Ward 3 Read More

  2. Rock on the Range Will Dedicate the Weekend to the Late Chris Cornell Read More

  3. More Than 60 Guns Found in Home of Ohio Man Who Killed 3, Including Police Chief and Ex-Girlfriend, at Nursing Home Read More

  4. McDonald's UberEats Expands to Cleveland This Year Read More

  5. Scientists, Business Leaders Urge Amazon's Jeff Bezos to Save Ohio's Nuclear Power Plants Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation