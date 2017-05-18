Shaker Heights Man Accused of Exposing Himself, Taking Explicit Videos at Jack Casino

click to enlarge Photo via Cleveland City Jail

Christopher Rimmer is accused of exposing himself to women and filming up a woman's skirt with his cell phone at the Cleveland Jack Casino last year. Tuesday, The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to public indecency and voyeurism.Last summer, a casino employee saw the Shaker Heights man taking video footage up a woman's skirt and notified authorities, who then checked security tapes. Rimmer was soon arrested when he returned to the casino. He admitted to taking a video of the woman.Agents began investigating Rimmer in September, according to police reports, and authorities seized Rimmer's phone as evidence. Several explicit videos and photos were found, including footage of Rimmer exposing himself to a woman at a slot machine in the casino (the poor woman), and several photos of his genitals (oh boy).According to court records, Rimmer has a history of showing unsuspecting women his junk. A similar incident occur in 2013 when he exposed himself to a 22-year-old woman at Walmart in Steelyard Commons. He was charged with public indecency and put on probation.