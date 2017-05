Ekoostik Hookah Brings Its Hookahville Fest Back to Nelson Ledges

click to enlarge

The grandfathers of Ohio's expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991'sto 2013's sweetly groovin', Ekoostik Hookah have kept their fire burning across time.Check out "Whiskey Woman" for a fine example of the hookah-laden chops still hooked around each of the band's compositional outings. Given the band's personal history, rife with small shows and Hookahville festivals alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from lifeThis weekend, the band brings its Hookahville festival to Nelson Ledges . Outlaws I&I and Cornmeal share the bill. Tickets are $70 in advance, $80 at the gate for passes for the entire weekend.And how about trip backward in time? Here's the band's 1999 set with a great sit-in from Bob Weir. Hey, Bobby — you free this weekend?