C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, May 19, 2017

C-Notes

Ekoostik Hookah Brings Its Hookahville Fest Back to Nelson Ledges

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 8:50 AM

click to enlarge springhookah.jpg
The grandfathers of Ohio's expansive jam band scene — culturally and musically — have always maintained close ties to the Cleveland area. From 1991's Under Full Sail to 2013's sweetly groovin' Brij, Ekoostik Hookah have kept their fire burning across time.

Check out "Whiskey Woman" for a fine example of the hookah-laden chops still hooked around each of the band's compositional outings. Given the band's personal history, rife with small shows and Hookahville festivals alike, every chance to be a part of the fun is a necessary diversion from life out there.

This weekend, the band brings its Hookahville festival to Nelson Ledges. Outlaws I&I and Cornmeal share the bill.

Tickets are $70 in advance, $80 at the gate for passes for the entire weekend.

And how about trip backward in time? Here's the band's 1999 set with a great sit-in from Bob Weir. Hey, Bobby — you free this weekend?




Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Ekoostik Hookah, Hookahville

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Intoxicated Ohio Man Charged After Son is Sunburned at Disney World Read More

  2. 23-Year-Old Logan Fahey, Former Bloom Bakery GM, to Challenge Kerry McCormack in Ward 3 Read More

  3. Shaker Heights Man Accused of Exposing Himself, Taking Explicit Videos at Jack Casino Read More

  4. McDonald's UberEats Expands to Cleveland This Year Read More

  5. Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour Coming to Blossom in September Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation