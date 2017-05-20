Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Saturday, May 20, 2017

Scene & Heard

The Cleveland Asian Festival Returns to AsiaTown This Weekend

Posted By on Sat, May 20, 2017 at 10:47 AM

EMANUEL WALLACE PHOTO
  • Emanuel Wallace Photo
The Cleveland Asian Festival has only operated since 2010, but it seems like it's been around much longer than that. The festival, which takes place all day today and tomorrow, is located in the heart of Cleveland's AsiaTown (Payne Ave. between East 30th St. and 27th St.) and offers all sorts of vendors, food, live entertainment, and activities.

Nearly two dozen Asian restaurants set up as vendors in the festival area, serving everything from banh mi to bubble tea. There are also two main stages that include demonstrations and competitions.

Admission to the festival is free, but parking can be a little hairy. There's free parking at Cleveland State's magnet lots on East 24th St., but you'll have to walk a few blocks.

For more information go to clevelandasianfestival.org.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. ODOT Finally Fixed the Really Annoying and Badly Designed East Ninth Entrance Ramp Lane Onto the Innerbelt Bridge Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Officially Opens in Cleveland this June Read More

  3. Why Did the United Arab Emirates Just Donate a Soccer Field to CMSD? Read More

  4. Students Are Concerned About Case Western Reserve University's Handling of Sexual Misconduct Investigations Read More

  5. 12 Ohio Puppy Mills Rank Among the Worst in U.S. Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation