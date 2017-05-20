The Cleveland Asian Festival Returns to AsiaTown This Weekend

The Cleveland Asian Festival has only operated since 2010, but it seems like it's been around much longer than that. The festival, which takes place all day today and tomorrow, is located in the heart of Cleveland's AsiaTown (Payne Ave. between East 30th St. and 27th St.) and offers all sorts of vendors, food, live entertainment, and activities.
Nearly two dozen Asian restaurants set up as vendors in the festival area, serving everything from banh mi to bubble tea. There are also two main stages that include demonstrations and competitions.
Admission to the festival is free, but parking can be a little hairy. There's free parking at Cleveland State's magnet lots on East 24th St., but you'll have to walk a few blocks.
For more information go to clevelandasianfestival.org
