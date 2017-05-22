Scene & Heard

Monday, May 22, 2017

Here's How Cavs Fans Reacted to Last Night's Game Three Loss

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 4:09 PM

Last night, the Cavs suffered a 108-111 point loss to the Boston Celtics, in what Scene contributor Chris Parker said "felt like deja vu." After the game, understandably distraught fans took to Twitter to air their grievances.
Some blamed the unprecedented celebrity presence in the crowd, calling out Amy Schumer and a cluster of Kardashian-Jenner sisters.
Others blamed the players themselves, namely LeBron James.
Some, however, felt the King received too much criticism.
For Shannon Sharpe, breakfast wasn't the same.

Whether the loss can be attributed to visiting celebrities or our own players is up for debate, but either way, it's a sad day in Cleveland.
You can watch the Cavs go up against the Celtics again tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m., and (hopefully) redeem themselves.


