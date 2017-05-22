Here's How Cavs Fans Reacted to Last Night's Game Three Loss

Some blamed the unprecedented celebrity presence in the crowd, calling out Amy Schumer and a cluster of Kardashian-Jenner sisters.
Cavs fans right now #NBA pic.twitter.com/4cYgWtGAHe— NBA Gods (@SportsLeakers) May 22, 2017
Why the Cavs lost tonight pic.twitter.com/sQWCuuj0QH— Yasser (@PDelicate) May 22, 2017
Reason why Cavs lost 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cPQukOaFo5— Zyzz - Steph Curry (@WeTheNorth11) May 22, 2017
Game 3 highlights how LeBron dependent Cavs are. W/Kyrie, Love, Thompson, shooters everywhere, at home, can't win b/c LeBron has bad game— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) May 22, 2017
Playoff games with fewer than 15 points:— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) May 22, 2017
LeBron James: 6
Michael Jordan: 0
LeBron math is always so interesting. He could win 10 straight titles and if he lost in an 11th attempt you'd wake up to "is he clutch?!"— Benjamin Hoffman (@BenHoffmanNYT) May 22, 2017
For Shannon Sharpe, breakfast wasn't the same.
It's okay LeBron, sometimes I can't score at home either.— Simon Holland (@simoncholland) May 22, 2017
Whether the loss can be attributed to visiting celebrities or our own players is up for debate, but either way, it's a sad day in Cleveland.
Breakfast doesn't look or taste the same. When Cavs lose. Skip still will get dealt wit. #BustSkipUp pic.twitter.com/XUYcO44pZ7— shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) May 22, 2017
You can watch the Cavs go up against the Celtics again tomorrow night at 8:30 p.m., and (hopefully) redeem themselves.
Cavs fans today. pic.twitter.com/rYKGlo85yq— Cleveland SportsTalk (@CLEsportsTalk) May 22, 2017
