Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, May 23, 2017

Scene & Heard

Latest Trump Budget Proposal Would Still Eliminate Great Lakes Restoration Funds

Posted By on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 12:06 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR CC
  • Flickr CC
Two and a half months after his first round of budget proposals, President Trump returns with another package that once again suggests eliminating the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. (In the interim, Congress approved a $1.1-trillion "omnibus spending bill" to keep the federal government functioning through September. The GLRI funds were kept intact.)

But despite widespread opposition to the Great Lakes cuts, Trump is sticking to his guns. Amid outcry, he did ultimately drop a plan to divert $50 million of the GLRI's $300-million budget toward funding the Mexican border wall.

But Trump and EPA Director Scott Pruitt nonetheless have kept the Great Lakes funding in their cross-hairs.

The GLRI funds things like water quality oversight, agricultural runoff mitigation, wildlife habitat preservation. The sum total of the GLRI projects should remind American voters and taxpayers that we're still participants in an ecosystem, and the process that we've built suggests the federal government has a role in funding the management of the natural world.

Ohio Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman have both committed to opposing cuts to Great Lakes federal funding.

Along with the total elimination of the Great Lakes restoration work, this latest budget includes decreases on many EPA line items relevant to Northeast Ohio. The Superfund pollution control and remediation programs could be cut by 25 percent. Those sorts of programs have cleaned up (and continue to clean up) countless post-industrial wastelands, clearing the way for redevelopment. The ongoing work at the old Painesville Diamond Shamrock site is a close-to-home example of where federal Superfund dollars end up.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Ohio Supreme Court Justice Advocates Full Marijuana Legalization, Taxation Read More

  2. City Council Rejects 20,603 Q Deal Petition Signatures on Questionable Grounds Read More

  3. Hall & Oates and Tears for Fears Deliver Crowd-Pleasing Sets as They Revisit Their Hits at the Q Read More

  4. Noble Beast Brewery Announces Opening Day Read More

  5. Here's How Cavs Fans Reacted to Last Night's Game Three Loss Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation