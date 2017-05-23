Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Local Rockers Archie and the Bunkers Release New Music Video and Announce European Tour
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Tue, May 23, 2017 at 8:38 AM
click to enlarge
Since signing a deal with a European label, local rockers Archie and the Bunkers
have spent their summers overseas.
This summer will be no different as the teenage duo and their locally based manager Marty O'Connor will spend five weeks in Europe.
In advance of the tour, their longest yet, they’ve just released a new music video for “You’re My Pacemaker,” a track off their forthcoming studio album that’s due in the fall.
Upon their return from Europe, the band will perform a homecoming party/concert on July 22 at the Euclid Tavern
.
Tags: Archie and the Bunkers, Euclid Tavern, European Tour, Pacemaker, Image