Local Rockers Archie and the Bunkers Release New Music Video and Announce European Tour

Since signing a deal with a European label, local rockers Archie and the Bunkers have spent their summers overseas.This summer will be no different as the teenage duo and their locally based manager Marty O'Connor will spend five weeks in Europe.In advance of the tour, their longest yet, they’ve just released a new music video for “You’re My Pacemaker,” a track off their forthcoming studio album that’s due in the fall. Upon their return from Europe, the band will perform a homecoming party/concert on July 22 at the Euclid Tavern