Wednesday, May 24, 2017

C-Notes

Lineup Announced for This Year's Wade Oval Wednesdays

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge 140702uci002.jpg
A summer tradition, Wade Oval Wednesday, which takes place every Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Wade Oval in University Circle, provides the opportunity to catch a free concert — jazz, swing, world music, and more.

Between sets, you can check out the local food vendors, the beer and wine tent, the farmers’ market, and free kid activities — all laid out on the Wade Oval lawn that's adjacent to Cleveland Botanical Garden, the Cleveland Art Museum, and the Cleveland Natural History Museum.

Earlier today, University Circle Inc. (UCI) announced the lineup for 2017. This year, UCI will once again host a fireworks display after the music on June 28. On July 26, the group has partnered with University Hospitals and the Cleveland Clinic for Healthy WOW! Night along with ADA Cleveland Night.

Here is the music schedule for this year:

June 14 - Speedbumps

June 21 - Councilman Conwell & the Footprints

June 28 - Carlos Jones & The P.L.U.S. Band

July 5 - Danny Ray & The Boys

July 12 - Mary's Lane

July 19 - Wesley Bright & The Honeytones

July 26 - Son Gitano

August 2 - The Realthing

August 9 - Welshly Arms

August 16 - Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean

August 23 - The Admirables

August 30 - The Ohio Weather Band

