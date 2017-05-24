Man Sneaks Into Bakersfield Tacos, Drinks Beer, Steals iPad

Cleveland police are looking for this fella, who early in the morning on May 20 snuck into Bakersfield Tacos in Ohio City through a door left ajar by a delivery man. Once inside, the suspect drank beer and roamed around, at one point hiding in a bathroom when a manager arrived. It'd all be sort of silly but still illegal if he didn't also steal an iPad, which makes it far less silly and gave this caper an additional level of illegality. Anyway, tipsters are already pinging the Second District on their Facebook post
so this might get resolved pretty quickly.