Pride Month Film Series Hits Capitol Theatre Next Week

If you're in desperate need of a break from glitzy summer blockbusters, superheroes and Smurfs, Capitol Theatre
has you covered.
Next month, they'll be screening six films "to showcase and celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community" for a Pride Month Film Series, according to a press release.
The series kicks off June 1, with Below Her Mouth,
directed by April Mullen. The 94-minute film chronicles a love affair between two women, a roofer and fashion editor, and "shows a frankness about female sexuality that is rarely seen on screen," according to the release.
Next up is Kiki,
following LGBTQ youth-of-color in New York City as they create "an artistic activist subculture," the titular Kiki Scene, and Uncle Gloria: One Helluva Ride!,
the true tale of a former "67-year-old Jewish macho, homophobic owner of an auto wrecking company" and her transgender journey.
Other films include Chavela,
a profile of "barrier-breaking" Mexican singer Chavela Vargas, primarily through a 1991 interview, and Spa Night
, "a portrait of forbidden sexual awakening" in LA's Koreatown.
The series will also screen The Fabulous Allan Carr,
a feature on the man who "threw Hollywood parties that defined the 1970s" and fell from grace after producing the 1989 Academy Awards (not quite as catastrophic as this year's, but still poorly received).
Capitol Theatre, situated in the Detroit Shoreway's Gordon Square Arts District and run by Cleveland Cinemas, has struggled with operational costs in recent years due to low ticket sales. They hosted a fundraising gala last month at which they screened Casablanca
; Detroit Shoreway managing director Jenny Spencer told Scene
that the proceeds would aid in upgrading the theater.
