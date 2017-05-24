Film

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Film

Pride Month Film Series Hits Capitol Theatre Next Week

Posted By on Wed, May 24, 2017 at 12:55 PM

If you're in desperate need of a break from glitzy summer blockbusters, superheroes and Smurfs, Capitol Theatre has you covered.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DETROITSHOREWAY/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via detroitshoreway/Instagram

Next month, they'll be screening six films "to showcase and celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ community" for a Pride Month Film Series, according to a press release.

The series kicks off June 1, with Below Her Mouth, directed by April Mullen. The 94-minute film chronicles a love affair between two women, a roofer and fashion editor, and "shows a frankness about female sexuality that is rarely seen on screen," according to the release.

Next up is Kiki, following LGBTQ youth-of-color in New York City as they create "an artistic activist subculture," the titular Kiki Scene, and Uncle Gloria: One Helluva Ride!, the true tale of a former "67-year-old Jewish macho, homophobic owner of an auto wrecking company" and her transgender journey.

Other films include Chavela, a profile of "barrier-breaking" Mexican singer Chavela Vargas, primarily through a 1991 interview, and Spa Night, "a portrait of forbidden sexual awakening" in LA's Koreatown.

The series will also screen The Fabulous Allan Carr, a feature on the man who "threw Hollywood parties that defined the 1970s" and fell from grace after producing the 1989 Academy Awards (not quite as catastrophic as this year's, but still poorly received).

Capitol Theatre, situated in the Detroit Shoreway's Gordon Square Arts District and run by Cleveland Cinemas, has struggled with operational costs in recent years due to low ticket sales. They hosted a fundraising gala last month at which they screened Casablanca; Detroit Shoreway managing director Jenny Spencer told Scene that the proceeds would aid in upgrading the theater.

Adult and student tickets are $9.75, and $7.00 for seniors and children. They can be purchased online or at the box office.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Suicide Girls to Strut Their Stuff Tonight at the Beachland Read More

  2. The Fresh Brewed Tees Guy is Running for Mayor Read More

  3. City Council President Kevin Kelley is on Trial, Whether He Likes it or Not Read More

  4. A Drug Deal Turned Deadly is Pepper Pike's First Homicide in More Than 20 Years Read More

  5. Role Reversal: Kyrie Crushes Celtic Spirit While LeBron Closes It Out Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation