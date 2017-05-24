A Bocce Bar and Dante's Inferno To Open in Flats East Bank

click to enlarge
Ever since Crop Rocks, Crop Sticks and On Air Studio closed last fall, the chatter around the East Bank of the Flats has been centered around likely replacements. Now we know.
In the former Crop Sticks space, chef Dante Boccuzzi will be opening Dante’s Inferno, a quick-serve Italian eatery serving fresh, made-to-order pizzas. Tribe fans may already have gotten a taste of these pies at the Progressive Field location, which debuted last season. The Flats East Bank location will have a music themed layout and will have an outdoor pick-up window for late night orders, as well as delivery service.
“Our pizza concept was so well received during the exciting Indians season that we decided to make it accessible to the general public,” Boccuzzi explains. “Being from Cleveland, I am so happy to be part of the revitalization and renewed energy of the Flats.”
click to enlarge
Moving next door to the fromer Crop Rocks space, Backyard Bocce will be a bar with a focus on “bourbon, beer and bocce.” The space will feature three indoor bocce courts, one outdoor bocce court, arcade-style games and Skee-ball. Unlike the more upscale adult playground across the way at Punch Bowl Social, Backyard Bocce will sport a casual outdoor feel thanks to patio furniture, fire-pits and garage door style walls and windows.
Next door in the former On Air Studio space, Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. will open a 10-barrel brewery and restaurant. Read more about that project here
.
When these new businesses open later this summer there will be 15 bars and restaurants in Flats East Bank entertainment district, with five new establishments opening in 2017 counting Margaritaville and Rascal Flatts.
“We have a lot of really exciting additions in the works for the Flats East Bank,” Scott Wolstein, developer and partner of The Wolstein Group, says. “With the addition of 5 new restaurant/clubs, the new outdoor rooftop patio at Punch Bowl Social, a fresh new layout at FWD and a fun filled calendar of festivals and special events, the Flats will be the place to be this summer.”