Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Bites

Chardon's Square Bistro to Add Lower-Level Sushi Bar

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge square_bistro_sushi.jpg
Since rolling out a new sushi menu a year and a half ago at his Chardon restaurant Square Bistro, chef-owner Jaret Havanchak has been overwhelmed by the response from his customers. He shouldn’t have been all that surprised; after all, he’s been running the popular Willoughby-based sushi spot Lure Bistro for more than eight years.

But the success of the sushi menu, as well as the original new American bistro menu, only compounds the chef’s long-running capacity issues.

“The problem we’ve been running into at Square is that we are turning away 50 or 60 people every weekend night – and even during the week sometimes,” he says. “We needed to come up with a way to expand the space.”

They didn’t have to look very far. The basement, used exclusively for storage, immediately came to mind. It runs the length of the entire restaurant and it can piggy back off the same liquor license.

The plan is to convert that lower-level space into a sushi bar, with seating for an additional 45 guests. A wide commercial-size spiral staircase will usher guests down below, where they’ll find a dim, sexy but rustic space accented by 1800s-era beams and rough-hewn limestone walls.

A 14-seat sushi bar will enable Havanchak to shift the sushi-making operation from the main kitchen upstairs to the basement. Diners, regardless of where they sit in the building, will be able to order off both the sushi and bistro menus.

When it opens in fall, the space will also be used for cooking classes, sushi-rolling classes, and private parties and events.

“This is an opportunity to expand the restaurant and stop turning people away,” says the chef. “We have been getting nice feedback from our customers. They’re pumped that it will finally come to fruition.”


Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Square Bistro

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Bocce Bar and Dante's Inferno To Open in Flats East Bank Read More

  2. Guns N Roses to Play Quicken Loans Arena in October Read More

  3. Man Sneaks Into Bakersfield Tacos, Drinks Beer, Steals iPad Read More

  4. Norah Jones Showed Cleveland Her Full Range At Last Night's Jacobs Pavilion Performance Read More

  5. Lineup Announced for This Year's Wade Oval Wednesdays Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation