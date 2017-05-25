Thursday, May 25, 2017
Cleveland Taxi Company Yellow Cab to Shut Down
By Sam Allard
on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 2:51 PM
Crain's has reported
that 80-year-old Cleveland taxi company Yellow Cab, which includes Zone Cab, Westlake Cab and Express, will close.
The fleet of more than 120 cars and vans, and an estimated 220 drivers, has been affected by the growth of app-based ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.
"This company is a dinosaur," a driver told reporter Jay Miller.
The driver said he thought operations will be shutting down on June 25.
