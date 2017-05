Comedian Mike Birbiglia to Debut New Material at Hilarities This Weekend

click to enlarge

Comedian Mike Birbiglia comes off as the thinking man's comic.'s Ira Glass aptly describes the actor and comedian's strengths: "Birbiglia's stories are even funnier live than they are on the radio."calls him a "master of the personal, embarrassing tale."For the current tour, dubbed Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out, the comic will try out entirely new material and improvisation along with a few stories from his previous tour, Thank God for Jokes. He performs at 7:30 and 10 tomorrow night and at 7 and 9:30 on Saturday night at Hilarities . Tickets are $30.