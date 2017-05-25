Thursday, May 25, 2017
Comedian Mike Birbiglia to Debut New Material at Hilarities This Weekend
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 10:19 AM
Comedian Mike Birbiglia comes off as the thinking man's comic. This American Life
's Ira Glass aptly describes the actor and comedian's strengths: "Birbiglia's stories are even funnier live than they are on the radio." Time Magazine
calls him a "master of the personal, embarrassing tale."
For the current tour, dubbed Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out, the comic will try out entirely new material and improvisation along with a few stories from his previous tour, Thank God for Jokes.
He performs at 7:30 and 10 tomorrow night and at 7 and 9:30 on Saturday night at Hilarities
. Tickets are $30.
