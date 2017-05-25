Arts District

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Thursday, May 25, 2017

Arts District

Comedian Mike Birbiglia to Debut New Material at Hilarities This Weekend

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 10:19 AM

click to enlarge mike-birbiglias-working-it-out-photo.jpg
Comedian Mike Birbiglia comes off as the thinking man's comic. This American Life's Ira Glass aptly describes the actor and comedian's strengths: "Birbiglia's stories are even funnier live than they are on the radio." Time Magazine calls him a "master of the personal, embarrassing tale."

For the current tour, dubbed Mike Birbiglia's Working It Out, the comic will try out entirely new material and improvisation along with a few stories from his previous tour, Thank God for Jokes.

He performs at 7:30 and 10 tomorrow night and at 7 and 9:30 on Saturday night at Hilarities. Tickets are $30.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Mike Birbiglia, Hilarities

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. A Bocce Bar and Dante's Inferno To Open in Flats East Bank Read More

  2. Man Sneaks Into Bakersfield Tacos, Drinks Beer, Steals iPad Read More

  3. Lineup Announced for This Year's Wade Oval Wednesdays Read More

  4. The Fresh Brewed Tees Guy is Running for Mayor Read More

  5. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. Opening in Flats East Bank This Summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation