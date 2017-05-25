Thursday, May 25, 2017
Guns N Roses to Play Quicken Loans Arena in October
Posted
By Jeff Niesel
on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 8:17 AM
click to enlarge
After skipping Cleveland since reuniting in 2016, Guns N Roses will finally bring its Not in This Lifetime tour to town.
The band will perform at Quicken Loans Arena
on Oct. 26.
The lineup for the tour includes Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).
Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.
For more information, visit livenation.com
.
Tags: Guns N Roses, Quicken Loans Arena, Image