Thursday, May 25, 2017

C-Notes

Guns N Roses to Play Quicken Loans Arena in October

Posted By on Thu, May 25, 2017 at 8:17 AM

click to enlarge 56154_gunsnroses_faceb.jpg
After skipping Cleveland since reuniting in 2016, Guns N Roses will finally bring its Not in This Lifetime tour to town.

The band will perform at Quicken Loans Arena on Oct. 26.

The lineup for the tour includes Axl Rose (vocals, piano), Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboard), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Citi cardmembers can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. AT&T priority pre-sale ticket access begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 1. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

For more information, visit livenation.com.




Tags: , ,

