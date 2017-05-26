Film

Friday, May 26, 2017

Film

Cedar Lee Theatre to Screen Old School 3-D Films

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 11:36 AM

220px-houseofwax1.jpg
Way back in the 1950s, Hollywood studios started showing movies in widescreen formats and in 3D to combat the growing popularity of television.

Between 1952 and 1955, Hollywood studios produced 50 English language 3D films using a dual projection system that required audience members to wear polarized lenses.

But because of issues with keeping the images perfectly in sync, studios quickly lost interest in 3D.

Now, digital technology has corrected the synchronization issue, and the classic 35mm 3D films have now appeared on new digital prints so that contemporary audiences can watch them. Starting June 6, the Cedar Lee Theatre will screen five “golden-era classics” as part of its 3D Classic Film Series.

“The Cedar Lee Theatre is committed to bringing some of the most unique programming to Clevelanders,” says David Huffman, Cleveland Cinemas Director of Marketing, in a press release. “This series features some well-known hits like Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder as well as forgotten gems like the musical Those Redheads from Seattle and even a 3D film noir, The Glass Web. These are truly rare opportunities for movie fans to see these on the big screen.”

Dial M For Murder, a Hitchcock film that stars Grace Kelly as the wealthy wife of a London society playboy (Ray Milland), screens at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, and at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

The 1952 musical-within-a-musical of a play-within-a-play Kiss Me Kate screens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

Those Redheads from Seattle, which starts Rhonda Fleming and the Bell sisters, screens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. The new digital restoration from the 3D Film Archive recently had its world premiere at the Turner Classic Movies Film Festival in Los Angeles, and Bob Furmanek, the founder of the 3D Film Archive, will participate in a Q&A via Skype following the showing the Aug. 15 showing.

The Glass Web, a rare 3D film noir not available on home video, screens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

House of Wax, arguably the most 3D from the classic era, screens at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, and at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Admission to each film is $7. Tickets are available at the theatre box offices or online at clevelandcinemas.com.

Speaking of Classic 3D Film Series, Cedar Lee Theatre

