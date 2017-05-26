Local Rock Act the Missing to Release Its First Album in Five Years

click to enlarge
Just about two years ago, Chris Stevens (formerly Christopher Marinin), the lead singer in the local rock band the Missing, reunited the group to play its first show in more than a year.
The group’s music had just become available on iTunes for the very first time, and Stevens jumpstarted his former record label, Ghost Laboratories. He had also created a content production company called Stevens Creative.
At the time, he told us the band was writing new songs and working on a new album
. The group scrapped those initial sessions but kept writing and will release its new album, They Live
, on June 9. The album will arrive on all digital formats and have a physical release limited to 200 discs. The group will host a release party on June 9 at the Euclid Tavern
.
“The music was tracked live to capture our personality and live sound after our last two full lengths being products of an overly produced sound,” says Stevens in a press release.
The group recorded at Brainchild Studios with engineer and musician Noah Buchanan (Solipsist, Nunslaughter, Blood on the Dance Floor). It’s the band's first album in five years and the first album Stevens has cut since becoming sober.