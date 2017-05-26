C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Friday, May 26, 2017

C-Notes

Local Rock Act the Missing to Release Its First Album in Five Years

Posted By on Fri, May 26, 2017 at 1:30 PM

click to enlarge AARON SALO
  • Aaron Salo
Just about two years ago, Chris Stevens (formerly Christopher Marinin), the lead singer in the local rock band the Missing, reunited the group to play its first show in more than a year.

The group’s music had just become available on iTunes for the very first time, and Stevens jumpstarted his former record label, Ghost Laboratories. He had also created a content production company called Stevens Creative.

At the time, he told us the band was writing new songs and working on a new album. The group scrapped those initial sessions but kept writing and will release its new album, They Live, on June 9. The album will arrive on all digital formats and have a physical release limited to 200 discs. The group will host a release party on June 9 at the Euclid Tavern.

“The music was tracked live to capture our personality and live sound after our last two full lengths being products of an overly produced sound,” says Stevens in a press release.

The group recorded at Brainchild Studios with engineer and musician Noah Buchanan (Solipsist, Nunslaughter, Blood on the Dance Floor). It’s the band's first album in five years and the first album Stevens has cut since becoming sober.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of The Missing, They Live

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. The Lake Erie Reckoning Is Here: Federal Government and Ohio Give Cold Shoulder to Regional Water Supply Read More

  2. Lawyers to City Law Director: Certify Q Deal Referendum Signatures or We'll See You in Court Read More

  3. Local Producer Jim Stewart Hopes to Make the Most of a New and Improved Studio Space Read More

  4. Who Are All These Randos Running for Mayor? Should You Care About Them? Read More

  5. North Ridgeville Humane Officer Who Drew Criticism in Past Years for Killing Kittens and a Raccoon Fired After Killing Baby Rabbits Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation