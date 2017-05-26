Local Singer-Songwriter David Beans Dedicates Album to His Late Father

The death of his father inspired OK Boss, the new album from local singer-songwriter David Beans. The album's title comes from the last text message he received from his father.
“The project is a thematic record that chronicles my reconciliation with and ultimately the loss of my father to cancer over a ten-month period,” says Beans in a press release announcing its release. “I am donating all proceeds made from digital and physical sales to the Hospice of Western Reserve as a tribute. It is a full-length record that emulates a soundtrack approach, arranged according to events that I experienced. I'm very proud of the finished product and feel confident that it has a message capable of reaching many people who've faced similar experiences.”
Beans has three shows coming up in June. First, he performs from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, at the Metroparks Zoo where he’ll also show his music video for “Goodbye.” Then, he’ll perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Yoga Strong Studios in Cleveland where the album's songs will provide the soundtrack to a yoga class.
And he’ll also host a record release party at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at Sol in Downtown Willoughby. The $20 donation for admission will include dinner, and the event will feature a presentation of the story behind the record and each song and a Chinese auction.