A Kosher Supermarket is Coming to South Euclid Next Fall

Photo via brianherschaft/Instagram
Racks of challah at Seasons' Kew Gardens, New York, location.
The east side will soon be home to a lot more challah and gefilte fish. As Seasons, a kosher supermarket native to New York and New Jersey, has obtained a building permit in South Euclid's Oakwood Commons, according to
the Cleveland Jewish News.
Mitchell Schneider, president of Oakwood's developer, First Interstate Properties, initially pledged
that the store would open by April 2017. However, Seasons did not apply
for a construction request until May 22.
"We're bringing a first-rate kosher supermarket to the area to serve the community," Schneider told
Cleveland.com. "They have a tremendous number of prepared foods and are an all-purpose kosher supermarket. Everything is prepared to strict kosher standards."
According to a 2011 study from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the South Euclid area's Jewish population is less than half of its East-side neighbors, sitting around 10,0000. But Greater Cleveland, as a whole, is home to more than 80,000 Jews. However, only around 30 percent with small children and 17 percent living in adults-only households keep kosher.
While neighborhood favorites like the University Circle Heinen's and Woodmere Trader Joe's offer kosher goods, there are very few exclusive grocery stores around town. Seasons will join Unger's Bakery and Food in Cleveland, Tibor's Meats in Cleveland Heights and Ohio Kosher of Beachwood.
If all goes according to plan
, you should be able to get your kosher meat, donut and sushi fix at Seasons by next fall.