Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Dennis Kucinich Coy About Local Political Plans: "Keeping Options Open"

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 11:25 AM

click to enlarge "Hiding somewhere in the niiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiight."
Dennis Kucinich, in a meeting with Cleveland.com Friday, wouldn't directly address rumors of a potential return to city or state politics, telling reporters that he was "keep[ing] all options open."

Reporter Robert Higgs suggested that Kucinich seemed more oriented toward state issues than local ones. (And running for Governor might be more logistically manageable, as the statewide race is next year; the city's  is this year.)

Though there might be an opening in the Mayor's race — Cleveland.com editor Chris Quinn has suggested that Kucinich would probably control the city's west side — Kucinich spoke in his meeting about important issues at the state level: cuts to local government funding, the for-profit charter school industry, algal blooms, health care.

When Scene asked Kucinch to address rumors of a mayoral run last week, he did not respond. But an email sent from an iPhone did say that "Mr. Kucinich's home has always been Cleveland." (Kucinich and his wife Elizabeth also run a consulting firm in Washington D.C.)

Higgs' write-up of the Friday editorial meeting appeared in the Metro section of Sunday's Plain Dealer. Alongside it was a piece by Mark Naymik. It said that Kucinich had finished a book about his brief, contentious tenure as Cleveland Mayor in the 1970s and his battle to save Cleveland's municipal power plant, Muny Light.

That book, which Naymik reported will likely be published next year, has one of the most bomb-ass (working) titles in the annals of political memoir: "The Division of Light and Power."

Like Mayor Frank Jackson and President Donald Trump, Kucinich is 70 years old.


