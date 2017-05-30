Here's the Best Reason to Feel Confident in the Cavs' Chances to Repeat as NBA Champions

Just so we're keeping score... pic.twitter.com/yofToK0ZwK — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 29, 2017

This Thursday evening the Cavs and Warriors will tip-off in a third consecutive NBA Finals matchup. It's exactly where we thought we'd be since last June, basically, with a few added storyline twists like Kevin Durant's move from OKC to the Bay Area thrown in during what was otherwise a very long and predictable NBA season.Can the good guys pull it off and repeat as champs? It promises to be a helluva series but who the eff knows, really, though history tells us nobody has less of a clue than professional blathering maw Stephen A. Smith, who has been wrong with his last six NBA Finals predictions. So Cavs fans looking for any extra reason to feel confident that LeBron and company will once again hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy this year should rejoice that Smith went on record with his pick for the series and thinks the Warriors will win.