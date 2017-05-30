MOCA Tees Up Vibrant Summer Exhibitions with Friday Opening

click to enlarge Keith Mayerson, “The Block,” 2016, oil on linen, 60 x 48 inches. Courtesy of the artist and SHAHEEN Modern & Contemporary Art.

Celebrate the opening of MOCA Cleveland’s Summer 2017 season with a free opening night celebration from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 2.New summer exhibitions include MOCA's third regional biennial exhibition,, as well asand. Each new exhibition features socially conscious artwork exploring relevant and important issues in contemporary society.includes work by ten artists and artist collectives from Northeast Ohio, Columbus, Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York and Virginia.Featuring both conventional and non-conventional materials and processes, the exhibition includes artists who engage their community in variety of ways, from traditional studio practices to responsive, ground level activism. MOCA’s Donna + Stewart Kohl Executive Director Jill Snyder says, “The exhibition features new and recent works that demonstrate diverse, often collaborative approaches to portraying, building and connecting communities. We at MOCA feel that shining a light on this form of socially conscious art is essential work.”features more than 100 paintings depicting views of the “American Dream” created over the past 20 years, hung salon style with work filling the gallery walls to encourage the viewer to create connections between seemingly disparate imagery in close proximity. The exhibition juxtaposes images of famous figures and iconic events with personal experiences, images of the artist’s family and inspiring landscapes.Taking its title from one of four films featured at MOCA Cleveland,includes a series of short videos ranging from 4 to 16 minutes. Born in Shanghai in 1984, Yang’s work explores issues of gender and the impact of the internet, neuroscience, medical and digital technology on contemporary society. Selected videos include: Krafttremor (2011), Uterusman (2013), Wrathful King Kong Core (2014), and Lu Yang Delusional Mandala (2015).Friday’s celebration begins at 7 p.m. with a discussion between artist Keith Mayerson and MOCA Cleveland deputy director Megan Lykins Reich. From 8 to 10 p.m., MOCA Cleveland’s loading dock features live music from Glass Traps and Pack Wolf, and guests are encouraged to visit the galleries and create artwork inspired by the current exhibitions in the Open Art Studio.MOCA Cleveland’s Summer 2017 exhibitions remain on view through Sept. 17. Following Friday’s free opening night party, admission is $9.50 for adults, $6 for seniors ages 65 and over, $5 for students with valid ID.Admission is always free for MOCA Cleveland members, children ages 5 and under, active military and veterans. Thanks to a generous gift from PNC, admission is free to all on the first Saturday of each month.