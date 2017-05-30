Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Scene & Heard

Steve Loomis Continues to Defend the Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice After Discipline Was Announced Today, Says "No Doubt" Loehmann Will Get His Job Back

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 3:21 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-05-30_at_3.08.43_pm.png

Cleveland police union president Steve Loomis gave a press conference this afternoon to address the discipline delved out to Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback in the Tamir Rice shooting, which was announced earlier today in a press conference by Frank Jackson, Chief Calvin Williams and others.

You can watch the video for yourself below but the short version: Loomis supports his officers, thinks they did nothing wrong, and bemoans that the city felt it needed to come up with some justification for firing Loehmann, thus digging back into his application process, despite the fact that a review committee didn't find any fault in his actions on the day he shot and killed Tamir Rice. It was politics, Loomis claimed, a political witch hunt, a byproduct of minister pressure and Frank Jackson's re-election campaign. "The vast majority of the public supports us on this," he said. "There is no doubt in my mind we're going to get Loehmann his job back." The union has filed appeals on behalf of both officers.

Loehmann was terminated for failing to disclose that Independence allowed him to resign rather than being fired after a particularly disastrous stint as an officer there. Garmback received a 10-day suspension that beings tomorrow. Loomis said "we'll probably get a bunch of days back off Garmback's suspension" too.



Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Garmback Suspended, Loehmann Terminated: Officers Disciplined in Tamir Rice Shooting Read More

  2. Here's the Best Reason to Feel Confident in the Cavs' Chances to Repeat as NBA Champions Read More

  3. A Kosher Supermarket is Coming to South Euclid Next Fall Read More

  4. Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Ticket Read More

  5. Some Democrats Want Jerry Springer for Ohio Governor in 2018 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation