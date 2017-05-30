Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Scene & Heard

Supreme Court Will Hear Ohio's 'Voter Purge' Case

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge WIKIMEDIA
  • WIKIMEDIA
We reported back in December that Ohio's "voter purge" policy may be kicked up to the Supreme Court after federal judges ruled the set-up unconstitutional. Today, the justices agreed to hear the case.

You'll recall learning last year that Secretary of State Jon Husted's office had actively scrubbed tens of thousands of registered Ohio voters from the rolls. The rationale was convoluted, insisting for the most part that those voters had either failed to show up at the polls in recent years or failed to confirm their home addresses. Some were legit: People die and people move out of Ohio, and their names should indeed be dropped from the database. The total extent of the purge has remained unclear; state officials point out that this has been business-as-usual for years.

As PBS's Chris Bury once put it, "When it comes to the right to vote, Ohio is a 'use it or lose it' state." Multiple courts have come to different conclusions on whether that policy holds up.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Ticket Read More

  2. The Lake Erie Reckoning Is Here: Federal Government and Ohio Give Cold Shoulder to Regional Water Supply Read More

  3. Hofbräuhaus Cleveland to Host Three ESPN Shows During NBA Finals Read More

  4. Cleveland Metroparks Board Wants to Expand Cheetah Exhibit, Repair Hinckley Dam Read More

  5. Local Rock Act the Missing to Release Its First Album in Five Years Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation