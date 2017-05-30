Scene & Heard

Tuesday, May 30, 2017

Scene & Heard

Woman Cuts Friend Who Refuses to Steal Vodka in Akron

Posted By on Tue, May 30, 2017 at 1:56 PM

click to enlarge What sort of person doesn't steal vodka for a friend? - PHOTO VIA VODKABOTTLESOFGREENPOINT/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via vodkabottlesofgreenpoint/Instagram
  • What sort of person doesn't steal vodka for a friend?
It seems that real friends, the kind who would do anything for you, are hard to come by these days. Especially for one Akron woman, who, over Memorial Day weekend, sliced her friend's forearm open after he didn't do what she asked.

The pair was walking along East Market Street in Akron Saturday night when Valerie J. Isabell suggested her male friend swipe some booze for her from a nearby grocery store, Akron police reported.

When he refused, she lashed out with a hood knife. The friend then headed to a nearby restaurant and called the cops.

Once Isabell, 41, was tracked down several blocks away, she was arrested and later charged with felonious assault. Meanwhile her friend was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital.

