C-Notes

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

C-Notes

Neil Diamond Brought the Shine to Cleveland Last Night at the Q

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 11:52 AM

click to enlarge JOE KLEON PHOTO
  • Joe Kleon Photo
There were no panties last night. No lacy panties thrown onto the Quicken Loans Arena stage. And while that traditional aspect of a Neil Diamond show wasn't there, his female fans were nonetheless thrilled to see the famed performer in the flesh for his 50th Anniversary Tour.

For the essentially sold-out performance, Diamond was in fine form, even if he did seem to be lacking a little energy. He carefully strutted around stage in his tight, lightly sparkling pants. He did pick at his guitar a few times, but mostly he sang into a microphone, letting his band pick up the instrumental slack. (See our photos from the event right here.)

Now, Diamond is lucky. Even from the beginning of his career, when he wasn't 76, he always had a way of talk-singing. This approach is helpful for a long and lasting career. His growling lower vocals are all still there, and his belted high notes are mostly on point, although his vibrato has gotten somewhat wider.

Talking in between songs, he was extremely grateful everyone came out to the show.

"We're happy to be back here in Cleveland, Ohio," Diamond said from the stage with a wry smile. "We played here, ya know, at the 1967 Ohio Teen Fair. Was anyone there?"

Some of the white-haired ladies in the crowd screamed their heads off, because they were there in their younger years. They remembered how Diamond's music made them feel. Diamond pointed to one woman in the front row and said, "Yeah, grandma, you were there."

This is a man who knows his audience. Diamond's music is my mother's music. It's many people's mothers' music. Some of it is quite cheesy, with the synthesizers and chimes. And last night, there was an almost sickly-fake MIDI-type instrumentation that would take over from time to time, like we were tuning in to a TV church revival.

But that's where Diamond gets you. As soon as you start thinking songs like "America," which he sang last night in honor of our troops and his immigrant grandparents, and "Skybird," which featured an actual animated seagull on the big screen, are a little over the top, he nails you over the head. Hits like "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" and "I Am ... I Said," which were played last night spectacularly with saxophone and piano, have some of the most devastating and depressing lyrics every written.

Whatever you may think, Diamond's one of the best-selling recording artists alive, and after all these years, he knows who he is.

After throwing out a string of the powerful, brass-heavy hits like "Holly Holy" and "Soolaimon" and the aforementioned "I Am ... I Said," Diamond left the stage. But we knew this couldn't be the end — there was one more he hadn't sung yet. And so the crowd waited and hollered and took out their lighters (not their panties). He had to come back.

Finally, Diamond emerged, in a different jacket, and the band launched into "Sweet Caroline." As we knew they would.

"Good times never seemed so good / So good / So good," raged into the Cleveland night.

Hearing the crowd yelling that chorus along with their idol, it was unforgettable.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar in Ohio City Read More

  2. Steve Loomis Continues to Defend the Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice After Discipline Was Announced Today, Says "No Doubt" Loehmann Will Get His Job Back Read More

  3. Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Ticket Read More

  4. New Hi and Dry will Open in Former Press Wine Bar Space on June 7 Read More

  5. Woman Cuts Friend Who Refuses to Steal Vodka in Akron Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation