Bites

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Bites

New Hi and Dry will Open in Former Press Wine Bar Space on June 7

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge hi-and-dry-logo1-300x229.jpg
It’s been four months since the team behind Press Wine Bar made the decision to shutter and retool the four-year-old Tremont restaurant. At that time, owner John Owen told Scene that the finer-dining concept no longer made sense for the space or neighborhood.

“The wine bar concept obviously didn’t work,” Owen told me. “We’re trying to be more of a neighborhood tavern, a place where people can watch a sporting event or just grab a shot and a beer.”

Over the past four months management has completely transformed pretty much everything about the space, including the name, concept, design and menu. The new (old) name is Hi and Dry Bowling and Beer (2221 Professor Ave., 216-566-9463), and when it opens next week, the place will join the large and growing “eatertainment” segment, which includes places built around old-school pastimes like bowling, bocce, shuffleboard, pinball and classic arcade games.

Well, say hello to duckpin bowling. Popular along the East Coast, duckpin features 10 short, squat pins and softball-sized balls with no finger holes. Bowlers get three balls per frame instead of the usual two. String-based pinsetters will right the fallen pins. There are four such lanes in the reconfigured back space that now sports a retro-industrial vibe. Pinball machines and other old-school games flush out the space.

“We’re looking for things that are interactive,” Owen adds. “Not just staring at a video game.”

Chef Josh Smith will preside over an approachable menu of snacks, starters and high-quality sandwiches. There will be no entrees, but there will be plenty of craft draft beer and whiskey.

Sherman DeLozier, Southside (which was the location of the beloved Hi and Dry) owner and partner to Owen, says the name is intended as a tribute.

“I had my first date with my wife at the Hi and Dry, so it’s always had a special place in my heart,” he says.

Long before there was Fat Cats or Lola or Fahrenheit or Dante there was the Hi and Dry, an affordable neighborhood tavern that went through a few changes of ownership. DeLozier, who admits that fine-dining was never really his thing, says that he appreciates the time and place when everything wasn’t so high-brow in Tremont.

“I’d love to bring some of those elements back,” he says.

Look for the new-old Hi and Dry to open next week with “bar hours,” 4 to close seven days a week. Lunch might be added down the road.

Tags: ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar in Ohio City Read More

  2. Steve Loomis Continues to Defend the Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice After Discipline Was Announced Today, Says "No Doubt" Loehmann Will Get His Job Back Read More

  3. Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Ticket Read More

  4. Woman Cuts Friend Who Refuses to Steal Vodka in Akron Read More

  5. A Kosher Supermarket is Coming to South Euclid Next Fall Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation