Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Scene & Heard

Ohio is Bad at Spelling the Word 'Beautiful,' Google Finds

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 12:58 PM

click to enlarge INFOGRAPHIC VIA GOOGLE TRENDS/TWITTER
  • Infographic via Google Trends/Twitter
In honor of this week's National Spelling Bee, Google broke down which words cause people in each state the most trouble. In Ohio's case, we seem to have the most trouble spelling "beautiful."

America's most misspelled words data was gathered by Google by mining the top searched "How to spell ___" analytics from each state in 2017.

In most cases, like Ohio, folks searched most often for help spelling words with between six and 10 letters. But two states, West Virginia and Connecticut, sought out help with a 20-letter problem. Before you go thinking those states are extra smart, that word was the Mary Poppins' favorite: "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

It turns out the citizens of New York, California, Kentucky and Minnesota also don't know how to spell "beautiful." What that says about all of us is unclear. But at least we're not Rhode Island, who apparently doesn't know how to spell the word "liar." And "college"? Come on, South Dakota.

Learn more about America's terrible spelling habits right here.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share
  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Someone Spray Painted the N-word on LeBron's Home in Los Angeles Read More

  2. New Hi and Dry will Open in Former Press Wine Bar Space on June 7 Read More

  3. Neil Diamond Brought the Shine to Cleveland Last Night at the Q Read More

  4. Attorney General Mike DeWine Sues Five Pharmaceutical Companies for Role in Opiate Addiction Crisis Read More

  5. The Biggest Q Deal Sweetener is Hugely Dependent on LeBron's Future Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation