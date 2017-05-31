Scene & Heard

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Scene & Heard

Someone Spray Painted the N-word on LeBron's Home in Los Angeles

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 12:02 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2017-02-12_at_12.47.15_pm.png
TMZ Sports is reporting that someone has spray-painted the n-word on the front gate of LeBron James' L.A. home.

Local police (LAPD) are said to be investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. Detectives are looking through neighbors' security footage for evidence.

LeBron was of course not in L.A. during the incident. He's in Oakland with the rest of the Cavs, preparing for the NBA Finals Game one match-up against the Warriors tomorrow night. It's unclear how often he stays at the L.A. home he purchased in 2015.

TMZ says the graffiti has been covered up.


Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

  |  

Scene and Heard: Scene's News Blog

Archives | RSS

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Popular

  1. Now Open: Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar in Ohio City Read More

  2. Steve Loomis Continues to Defend the Officers Who Killed Tamir Rice After Discipline Was Announced Today, Says "No Doubt" Loehmann Will Get His Job Back Read More

  3. Donate Blood, Get Free Cedar Point Ticket Read More

  4. New Hi and Dry will Open in Former Press Wine Bar Space on June 7 Read More

  5. Woman Cuts Friend Who Refuses to Steal Vodka in Akron Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Classifieds

Personals

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2017 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation