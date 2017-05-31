Bites

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Western Reserve Historical Society's Susan L. Hall to Discuss the Historic Election of Carl Stokes

Posted By on Wed, May 31, 2017 at 8:30 AM

Cleveland Stories Dinner Party is a weekly series that pairs fine food with storytelling at the Music Box Supper Club. The goal is to "bring to life some of the fun, interesting stories about Cleveland's past — from sports, to rock 'n' roll, to Millionaires' Row," as it's put in a press release.

Tonight, Susan L. Hall, director of community relations and a curator at the Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society, will talk about the historic election of Carl Stokes, the first African-American mayor of any major city. The menu includes wedge salad, open-faced roast beef sandwich au jus with fries and chocolate mousse.

Admission is free, with no cover charge, although a prix fixe dinner, designed to complement the night's theme, is $20. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6, and the storytelling starts at 7.


