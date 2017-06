Kyrie Irving Will Grace Cover of NBA 2K18

click to enlarge

Kyrie Irving has landed himself an NBA 2K cover shot, and we're thrilled to share the news on the morning of Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals.G'head and preorder the game here . It hits shelves in September (for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC).That's really all there is to say at the moment. You watched this hype video , right?And you can watch Irving's monumental three in last year's Game 7 right here. The goosebumps are eternal.