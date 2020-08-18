KoreTrak: Best Smart Fitness Tracker Activity Watch Money Can Buy

click to enlarge
KoreTrak smartwatch fitness tracker is one of the leading vital health sign monitoring activity bands on the market for men looking to lose weight, get in shape and be more active on a day to day basis. Created by leading direct-to-consumer brand KoreHealth, the KoreTrak Smart Body Tracker is easily one of the best smartwatch fitness trackers in 2020
Smart Watches and fitness trackers have been some of the most popular high-tech exercise-oriented wearable items to hit the industry in recent years. The commercial success of the Apple Watch is beyond dispute. The billion-dollar company expanded its business to fitness technology, quickly capitalizing on the ever-growing public demand for an efficient smart fitness watch.
But the Apple Watch is also very expensive. The cheapest Apple Watches come at a price of at least $250. Some of the high-end versions of the popular device are so expensive that many consumers need to break the cost down into monthly payments just to afford their watch. But not all fitness fans are wealthy enough to afford the expensive Apple Watch. Fitbit is another major company making millions in the booming fitness tech market. But their watches aren’t much cheaper, with many costing nearly as much as the Apple Watch.
The high costs associated with the most popular fitness watches may cause many consumers to search for an Apple Watch alternative. KoreTrak might be the product that thousands of fitness gurus have been searching for. Compared to both the Apple Watch and the Fitbit or even the Garmin models, the KoreTrak fitness watch provides exceptional quality
KoreTrak is a smartwatch and fitness bracelet bring produced and marketed by KoreHealth, a company specializing in workout technology and fitness gadgets. KoreTrak can effectively track numerous fitness metrics, including heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and more within only ten seconds. By hooking KoreTrak up to your phone, you can track and consolidate workout and fitness information about your body over an extended period of time.
But scams in the workout industry are extremely popular. It’s justifiable for consumers to exercise caution when using any new fitness tech product, including smartwatches. Is KoreTrak worth the money? What can it do? Our comprehensive product review will teach you everything you need to know about KoreTrak, as well as the company behind it.
What is KoreTrak?
KoreTrak is a popular new workout wristwatch. Created by health tech company KoreHealth, this device is capable of monitoring health metrics like blood oxygen levels, blood pressure, and more over extended periods of time. The KoreTrak device is relatively easy to use. Consumers just charge the device using its convenient USB cable and then wear it whenever they exercise or throughout the day. KoreTrak automatically sends data to a cell phone app of the same name, which is available in the Apple and Android stores.
This smartwatch isn’t just your run-of-the-mill device. By visiting the KoreTrak official product website
Its sleek, attractive design draws consumers to the product. But it’s the advanced social features—including cell phone calls and texting notifications—that really make the KoreTrak watch useful as a mobile smartwatch. The application here is pretty straightforward. Consumers who are running or otherwise exercising can’t be whipping out their cell phones every fifteen seconds to field a call or respond to a text message. With KoreTrak, checking your messages while working out is as easy at glancing down at your wrist. The phone can stay safely inside your pocket.
But the main applications of KoreTrak are likely in the unique health metric monitoring that it can provide users. KoreTrak monitors the heart rate and blood pressure of the user 24/7 while it’s on his or her wrist. In addition, this information is constantly being uploaded and organized on the convenient KoreTrak phone application. Consumers can use this information to better understand how their bodies respond to certain stimuli, including exercise, stress, and more.
One fascinating feature of KoreTrak is also unique sleep tracking, which allows consumers to consolidate data about their sleep patterns. This is about more than just sleep. Consumers who sleep for eight hours or more each night are far more likely to successfully exercise. Losing weight and gaining muscle is much easier when men and women get the sleep that they need each night.
The KoreTrak phone app is one of the most helpful features
KoreTrak Features
We outlined some of the most popular features of KoreTrak in the section above. But some consumers are deeply interested in understanding some of the specific technical specs and functionalities of the KoreTrak watch. This section will outline and explain some of the key features of the KoreTrak watch and phone app that make the duo stand out from contemporary alternatives.
Some of the most important aspects of KoreTrak include:
- 24/7 fitness metric monitoring
- Step counting, including goal-setting and more
- Sleep management tools and trackers
- Built-in calorie counting assets
- Efficient, long-lasting battery (380MAH Li-ion)
- Able to store information for up to seven days without connection to a cell phone
- Call and text notification
- Works with Android and iPhone
- Music integration and controls
- Photo capabilities
Talk about a list of features, right? KoreTrak can clearly do quite a bit to improve the quality of your workouts. And looking at the list above, it’s clear that the device can also make life easier—even when you’re not currently exercising.
Of course, we can’t cover everything in this limited review. More information about KoreTrak and all that it can do can be found on the official product website. The site includes a detailed list of the features offered by KoreHealth, as well as a few additional discounts only available from the KoreTrak Smartwatch Fitness Tracker's website
About KoreHealth
KoreHealth is a company that works to create affordable fitness tech products. The organization has produced a number of popular workout products, including two muscle-massaging balls and a smart scale. As far as we can tell, KoreHealth
is a subsidiary of Strong Current Hong Kong. Strong Current Hong Kong is based out of Hong Kong, as the name clearly suggests. The company has promoted several popular fitness devices, which we have covered in the past.
Some consumers may be cautious of doing business with a company based outside of the United States. But Hong Kong is a relatively popular hub for the production of technology and other gadgets, so it’s not uncommon for popular workout tech companies to do business in the country, which is known for its lax tax laws and pro-business policies.
If you’d like to contact KoreHealth for any reason, use the email address support@korehealth.com or the following phone number details:
- Phone Number (U.S. and Canada): 609 414 7087
- Phone Number (U.K. and Ireland): 08708 200084
- Phone Number (Australia and New Zealand): (02) 8607 8316
- By Email: Contact Form
By doing a quick search online and researching all of the available information, the KoreHealth wellness company is one of the leading direct to consumer brands and offers a growing number of health and fitness products like the KorePulse, KoreSphere, KoreScale, KoreTense, KoreSurge, and KoreForce. From the KoreHealth KoreTrak Smart Fitness Tracking Body Activity Watch
Popular Questions About KoreTrak Fitness Tracker
Especially because KoreTrak is so popular and one of the most high in demand smart fitness tracker watches to buy in 2020, it’s only natural for consumers to have a fair number of questions and concerns. This section will answer some of the most commonly asked questions about KoreTrak, as well as KoreHealth and the corporation behind it.
Q: How can KoreTrak be used?
A: Because it’s just a basic fitness watch, KoreTrak should be pretty easy to use. Consumers can just attach the device to their wrist and do their workouts like normal. Once the KoreTrak phone app is downloaded and synced with the watch, users can use their cellular devices to regularly track and consolidate information. Like many of the other best fitness trackers
Q: What health metrics are tracked by KoreTrak?
A: KoreTrak is able to constantly monitor important health metrics like blood pressure, blood sugar, and more in users. It only takes ten seconds for KoreTrak to measure and record these core bits of information. When connected to a phone, KoreTrak is constantly depositing this information to be consolidated and organized on the mobile device.
Q: Does KoreTrak require a phone to work?
A: No. KoreTrak works best
Q: Is KoreTrak expensive?
A: Nope! One of the major selling-points of KoreTrak is that it offers non-wealthy consumers a way to track their fitness statistics and use the capabilities of a smart watch. KoreTrak is an inexpensive alternative to the Apple Watch, as well as the Fitbit.
Q: Is the company behind KoreTrak reputable?
A: Yes. KoreTrak is being manufactured by KoreHealth, a tech health company based out of Hong Kong. Hong Kong does not generally require companies to adhere to the same manufacturing standards as the United States, but KoreHealth has a very sound and solid reputation online. Additionally, Hong Kong has a booming technological sector, so it isn’t surprising to see quality health gadgets coming from a company in this country. They also actively maintain a KoreHealth Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube channel with recent, relevant and worthy of watching content.
Where to Buy KoreTrak Smartwatch
Right now, you can only buy KoreTrak from the official product website. This is not uncommon to see. Many new tech products are primarily sold directly from the manufacturer, especially while the company continues to gain the traction necessary to sell in-bulk to brick and mortar retailers. So, it should come as no surprise that these devices are only presently available to users on a website owned and run by KoreTrak.
But there’s little price-gouging happening here. Consumers can save quite a bit of money on their KoreTrak watch
Current purchasing packages available from KoreTrak’s website include:
- One KoreTrak Watch: $49.95
- Two KoreTrak Watches: $99.90
- Three KoreTrak Watches: $112.39
As you can probably tell, these devices are substantially cheaper than the more expensive Apple Watch or Fitbit. You can purchase your KoreTrak watch
Final Thoughts
KoreTrak is a new smartwatch and fitness tracker
Will KoreTrak help you lose weight? That depends entirely on your dedication to a solid, healthy weight loss regimen. But at its core, this KoreHealth Smart Body Tracker can provide extremely helpful insights into how you behave during workouts, how your body responds to running, stress, and other stimuli, and even how effectively you get to sleep each night. We believe that KoreTrak has a number of important applications as an effective tool to help users lose weight and improve their physique and overall health in the process.
To buy the best fitness tracker smartwatch to monitor body activity and healthy vital signs, check out the KoreTrak by KoreHealth today
