Best CBG Oil: Our Top 5 Picks

CBD has won the hearts of many people in the world, but recently a new product has emerged and intrigued everyone. In essence, it’s very similar to CBD, maybe even more powerful.
The new kid on the block as some would like to call it is the CBG oil. This new product is used in pretty much the same way as CBD oil is, still there are some differences between these two substances.
If you are already familiar with the CBD oil, there are only a few new things to learn about the CBG. On top of that, here you can find out how and where to find the best CBG oil available for sale.
There are many CBD brands out there selling CBD products, but not too many that offer CBG products. Keep on reading to understand what is in fact CBG.
What is CBG
Also known as the stem cell of all the cannabinoids, CBG is one of over 113 cannabinoids found in the hemp plant and is even considered to be the most powerful. CBG stands for cannabigerol, and when found in a full-grown hemp plant, its concentration is deficient - only around 1%.
On the other hand, in the young, there is a high concentration of CBG-A or cannabigerolic acid which through a natural process converts into THC or CBD. Based on this, CBG is referred to as the precursor of CBD and other cannabinoids. Some even call it the “mother cannabinoid”.
CBG oil usually consists of a 1:1 ratio of CBG and CBD which makes it more powerful in treating insomnia, stress, chronic pain, or even some neurogenetic disorders. Some brands offer CBG in its pure form as a CBG isolate powder. This can be used as an additive to food or drinks. CBG is also non-psychoactive, so there is no risk of getting high by using CBG oil.
How to Recognize a High-Quality CBG Oil
The effects of CBG oil often depend on the quality of the product. Sometimes if you purchase a CBG product that contains some artificial additives or low-quality hemp extracts you may not feel its effects and benefit from it. Therefore, it’s of high importance to know how to determine the quality of the CBG oil.
Here is what to look out for when choosing a CBG oil for sleep, support, or focus.
- Hemp source. The number one factor which determines the quality of a CBG or CBD product is the source of the hemp. Simply put, only organic hemp can yield a high amount of cannabinoids. Also, it will be safe to use as it wouldn’t contain any heavy metals or pesticides.
- Potency. You need to make sure that the product contains the exact concentration of CBG that is required.
- Third-party Lab Results. Every reputable brand uses a third-party lab to test its products for quality and safety. These results will show you exactly what the CBG oil contains and whether it’s free of pesticides and other harmful ingredients.
- Natural ingredients. Most CBD companies add terpenes and flavors to provide a better CBG experience. However, some may add artificial additives that can jeopardize the quality of the product.
Top 3 Best CBG Oil for Sale
After carefully reviewing all CBD brands that offer CBG oil for sale, we have found our top 5 picks. The selection was made based on the abovementioned key factors in choosing high-quality CBG oil. Here are the places where you can get the best CBG oil
Try The CBD
Highlights
- High-quality organic hemp that is grown in Colorado
- Equal ratio of CBD and CBG 1:1
- 500mg CBD + 500mg CBG
- Third-party lab tested
- Special discount for certain groups of users: veterans, military, students, people with disabilities, and low-income
- Price $69 per bottle
For a reason Try The CBD is our top CBD brand that sells CBG oil. This Colorado-based brand uses only organic hemp free of pesticides and heavy metal to extract quality CBG and CBD. The balanced amount of these two powerful cannabinoids makes this product ideal for providing comfort and stress relief and makes it effective.
Not only that you get a high-quality product at Try The CBD shop
, but you can get it at a reasonable price. There is even a special discount for a certain group of users like veterans, students, and people with disabilities. Moreover, you can even take part in their loyalty program by purchasing any of their products and collecting points. Using those points you get a discount on another product.
Each product available at Try The CBD, starting from CBG oil
, CBD gummies
, creams
, capsules
, or vapes
, is tested by a third-party lab. Like any other reputable brand, they publish the lab results on their official website. There you can verify the content and make sure that the CBG oil is non-psychoactive, as it contains less than 0.3% THC.
CBDistillery
Highlights
- Made from Colorado-grown organic hemp
- 500mg CBD + 500mg CBG
- Third-party lab tested
- Price $75 per bottle
CBDistillery is our second choice when it comes to CBG oil. This is another brand from Colorado that prides itself on using organic hemp to extract cannabinoids and produces top quality products. The CBG oil by CBDistillery is also made with a combination of CBD and CBG in an equal amount of 500mg, which totals to a 1000mg per bottle.
This CBG oil is a bit more expensive than the one by Try The CBD, but it’s also tested by a third-party lab which confirms its quality. It is available in a 30ml bottle and it offers 17mg of CBD + 17mg of CBG per serving. CBDistillery also has other products that contain broad-spectrum CBD where there is some amount of CBG.
Medterra
Highlights
- 1:1 ratio CBG + CBD
- USA-grown hemp
- Citrus-flavored CBG oil
- Two different potencies - 1000mg and 2000mg CBD+CBG per bottle
- Price $79 per bottle
Medterra offers CBG oil that has an added flavor of citrus to improve the experience. If you decide to try this CBG oil you have the chance to choose between two different strengths - one CBG oil that contains a 1000mg blend of CBD and CBG, and the other that contains 1000mg of CBD and 1000mg of CBG which equals a 2000mg blend.
The CBG oil by Medterra is also available in a 30ml bottle and has less than 0.3% THC in its content. You can rest assured that you are buying a tested product verified by an independent third-party lab.
LeafyWell
Highlights
- 1000mg CBG per bottle
- Made from 100% natural hemp from Colorado
- Third-party lab tested
- Blueberry flavor
- Price $109.99 per bottle
LeafyWell is a CBD brand that uses organic hemp grown in Colorado to extract CBD. This brand uses broad-spectrum CBD for the popular CBG oil with blueberry taste available in their store. Apart from CBG, the formula consists of CBD, CBN, and CBC, all very powerful cannabinoids combined together in one product. The CBG oil by LeafyWell contains no THC, so it’s non-psychoactive.
This CBG oil contains 1000mg of CBG and CBD in its blend combined with terpenes and other natural ingredients. You can rest assured that the products by LeafyWell are all tested by a third-party lab for safety and you can find the lab results on their website. It contains no sugar and is 100% natural.
Extract Labs
Highlights
- 1:1 ratio CBG+CBD
- CO2 extracted full-spectrum and broad-spectrum
- USA-grown hemp
- CBG isolate available in powder
- Price $69 per bottle
Extract Labs is a CBD brand that offers two types of CBG products - the regular CBG oil tinctures and CBD isolate in powder. Moreover, the CBG oil is available in two different potencies. Choose from full-spectrum CBG oil which contains 500mg of CBD and 500mg of CBG, or the broad-spectrum CBG oil with 1000mg CBD and 1000mg CBG per bottle. The latter contains no THC at all, as most broad-spectrum CBD oils. With Extract Labs you get 16.5mg of CBG and 16.5mg of CBD per serving.
All products are made from US-grown organic hemp and combined with all-natural ingredients. Extract Labs is a CBD brand based in Boulder, Colorado and is careful to send all products to independent labs for testing.
CBG vs CBD: What is the Difference
In general, there isn’t a huge difference between CBD and CBG. Both cannabinoids are non-psychoactive, however, the therapeutic properties each of them holds are not the same. Even though they share most of the antibacterial, analgesic, and anti-inflammatory benefits, CBG and CBD are effective in separate fields.
Also, as we already mentioned, CBG is considered to be more effective than CBD. For best results, both extracts are combined together usually in a 1:1 ratio. This shows that these two cannabinoids offer a greater effect when there is an equal amount of both in a CBG oil.
Moreover, there are two types of CBD extracts that contain CBG with other cannabinoids which provide the so-called “entourage effect” and those are full-spectrum and broad-spectrum. Along with CBG, these extracts contain CBN, CBD, CBC, and THC in the full-spectrum extract. Broad-spectrum is THC-free.
Is CBG Oil Effective
One of the main questions that people ask themselves when hearing about CBG oil is whether it’s effective and what it is good for. Having in mind that CBG oil is still a new product on the market, there aren’t many medical studies that confirm its benefits.
In spite of the lack of anecdotal evidence, many satisfied users acclaim the CBG products and share positive results from the use of CBG oil. Most of them report that CBG oil helps them sleep, provides them a better focus, and even has some effects on inflammation. CBG oil is mainly used for providing stress relief and comfort, as well as in treating chronic pain.
From those limited medical studies that do exist
and are generally performed on animals, we can conclude that CBG oil can be effective in treating inflammatory bowel disease, glaucoma, bladder dysfunctions, bacterial infections, appetite loss, and in some cases it’s used in treating Huntington’s Disease and cancer.
Are There Any Side Effects from Using CBG oil
Generally speaking, CBD products don’t cause any severe side effects. Since CBG oil is similar to CBD and is also a cannabinoid, it is pretty much the same outcome. In other words, consuming CBG oil may cause some mild side effects which can appear when getting a higher dose of it. Here is what to expect - nausea, drowsiness, dry mouth, or diarrhea.
As you can see, this is not something that you can’t handle and all you need to do is pay attention to your dosage. Another thing to take into consideration is any medication that may interfere with the CBG oil. If you have some prescribed medication to control a certain condition you should always consult with your doctor before you start with CBG oil. Moreover, having in mind that CBG oil is usually used for sleep, it’s normal to expect tiredness. For that reason, if you are a first-time user it’s recommended that you take CBG oil at night or when you have nothing going on and can easily lay down and take a rest.
Best Way to Determine Your Dosage
Whenever you decide to incorporate any type of CBD or CBG product into your wellness routine, you need to give it some time. This means that you should always start with a low dosage and see how your body reacts to it. Once you feel that you have reached your comfort zone, it’s time to up the dosage. Firstly, take 1 to 2 drops of CBG oil per day, then continue with a higher dosage.
Determining the dosage also depends on several factors. For instance, if you use CBG oil to help you stay focused, probably a lower dosage would do the trick. However, if you are trying to treat a more severe condition, you should consider getting a higher dosage. You should also pay attention to the potency of the CBG oil, with a higher-potent product it’s not good to start with a bigger dose.
Bottom Line
Undoubtedly, CBG oil is only entering the market and the demand for this product will only increase in time. Everyone would like to know how and where to find the best CBG oil, so this review is a great starting point. Here you got all the important information required for you to make your decision and choose the most suitable CBG oil. If you have already used CBD products before, you are probably aware of the selection process.
Finally, don’t forget to consult with your doctor to get a professional opinion on CBG oil and to get some advice from them whether this would be the solution to your health problems.