Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Altai Balance Reviews: Advanced Blood Sugar Booster Formula

Posted By on Wed, Aug 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.04_pm.png


Altai Balance is an all natural supplement that targets blood sugar levels with an extensive list of 19 essential plant-based herbal ingredients in a proprietary blend that addresses insulin resistance. With 12 ancient secret Mongolian-discovered vitamins and minerals and 7 additional doctor-researched superfoods to round out this formula, users can take Altai Balance blood sugar support as a way to reduce the irritating toxins (PM 2.5) in the bloodstream and the digestive system to address uncontrolled, unbalanced blood sugar levels by helping combat the dreaded insulin resistance hormonal cycle naturally.



Narrated by Brian Cooper, a US Marine who opens up the official Altai Balance supplement presentation talking about the “Pinch Method” that can reset blood sugar. The product's formulator along, with Dr. Frank McMullin, believe Altai Balance is a 100% natural blood sugar support solution worthy of helping men and women, especially over the age of 40, use this breakthrough ‘pinch method' discovery in conjunction with 19-ingredient Altai Balance formula to restore healthy blood sugar levels and lower body fat in a relatively short period of time.

During the entertaining, and actually educational Altai Balance presentation, Brian references the fact that the 19-ingredients in the natural blood sugar support formula is backed by 43 scientific studies that validate its clinically-proven effectiveness and were published in the highly-acclaimed Planetary Health and Phytotherapy Research databases.

But what is Altai Balance supplement all about? Do the advanced blood sugar formula ingredients actually work for uncontrolled blood sugar and insulin resistance support? Or, as health supplementation skepticism is only natural, what are the odds Altai Balance is a scam or sham product? Let's review Altai Balance from head to toe and see what's inside this popularly trending blood sugar support formula from Brian Cooper and Dr. McMullin to see what the research has to say.

What is Altai Balance?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.12_pm.png
Altai Balance is a blood sugar support optimizer that works based on the discovery of the Pinch Method, 12 ingredients from US Marine's Mongolia trip to a remote village, and Dr. Frank McMullin's seven additional natural superfood formula enhancers.

With many different weight loss formulas on the market, placing priority on blood sugar management is more important than ever. Millions of people are considered to be obese or morbidly obese, and their weight could be drastically impacted by their blood sugar levels. Most people think that all they have to do is abstain from eating too much sugar, but too many people have reached a point that cannot be corrected with a new diet.

The creators at Altai Balance state that a toxin exists in the blood that needs to be flushed out to have a positive effect on the body. To date, almost 200,000 people have been using this supplement to improve their health by dropping extra weight and maintaining a healthy glucose level in their body. While serious cases of diabetes should be addressed with a doctor, the ingredients used in Altai Balance can purge the body of toxins and improve the body’s natural reaction to insulin.

The Formula of Altai Balance

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.20_pm.png
To handle imbalances in the user’s blood sugar levels, Altai Balance has developed a 19-ingredient remedy. However, the proprietary blend accounts for 12 of those ingredients that detoxify and regulate the processes in the body. Proprietary blends do not reveal how much of any of these ingredients are found inside, but they are often exclusive to the particular brand.

By viewing the Altai Balance background of how it came to be, users will hear from Dr. Frank McMullin about this silent, nearly invisible killer that is causing all kinds of confusion within the body's natural hormone response to food and dietary habits. Regarding this life-threatening condition, he added, “unfortunately the human body has not evolved to synthesize its own detoxifying nutrients to clear out this new threat, the PM2.5 – having been around for the past 70 years only.”

This, the necessary need to supplement with powerful detoxifying ingredients becomes vital to your overall health and wellness if exposed to this emerging wellness risk. The blend is compressed into capsules, which are made in a facility that has been approved by the FDA and uses sterile and strict standards in its creation. The 19 ingredients in Altai Balance include the following and were made to combat the side effects of this tiny ambient air particulate matter called PM2.5 full of toxic heavy metals:

  • Taurine
  • Licorice root extract
  • Cinnamon bark extract
  • Yarrow aerial
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Juniper berries
  • Gymnema leaf
  • Banaba leaf extract
  • Bitter melon fruit extract
  • White mulberry leaf extract
  • Alpha-lipoic acid
  • Vanadyl sulfate

Let’s take a look at how each one can help the user’s body.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.28_pm.png
Taurine

Taurine is an amino acid, and it plays a significant role in the metabolism and other processes. While research is limited regarding the ongoing effects that it can have in the body, it is mostly known for its abundance of antioxidants. In general, this ingredient has been linked to a reduced risk of illness and better athletic performance.

Licorice root extract

Licorice root extract reduces inflammation, though it is predominantly used for the antioxidants and antimicrobial effects. Some research shows that licorice root is used in improving digestion, which is why many teas include this ingredient. Most supplements that use licorice root extract are meant for short-term use, but the inclusion of licorice root in the proprietary blend makes it unclear how much the user consumes.

Cinnamon bark extract

Cinnamon bark extract helps users to ease digestive problems, like diarrhea and gas. In supplements, it can be used to promote a more active appetite, but high amounts can turn this extract into a laxative. The bark has been used in holistic medicine to help with bronchitis since it eliminates toxic bacteria from the body.

Yarrow aerial

Yarrow, an herb, is often used as an ingredient in medicines for the common cold, hay fever, and digestive difficulties. The anti-inflammatory benefits greatly help with the healing of wounds. Still, it can also take away the swelling in the digestive tract that can cause issues in the gastrointestinal tract.

Cayenne pepper

Cayenne pepper typically comes from hot chili pepper, helping to raise the spiciness of a recipe. The reason that it is likely included in this weight loss supplement is due to the way that it can increase the body’s internal temperature, stimulating thermogenesis. Thermogenesis demands more energy from the body, helping to burn through the calories that the user consumes and the stored fat already in the body.

Juniper berries

Juniper berries often are used to promote a fresh and clean flavor for different recipes, but it also promotes better digestion to alleviate digestive problems. With enough potency, it can treat UTIs and help an individual pass any kidney stones.

Some clinical trials have shown that the consumption of these berries can lead to miscarriage, so women who are pregnant may want to learn more before they take on this supplement.

Click Here to Buy Altai Balance Blood Sugar Supplement to Control Unbalanced Blood Sugar Today!

Gymnema leaf

Gymnema Sylvestre has been linked to reduced sugar cravings, making it the first ingredient on this list to directly (rather than passively) impact the user’s blood sugar. It has been used as a natural way to treat diabetes as it stimulates the body’s natural release of insulin, while still supporting the health of the pancreas.

Banaba leaf extract

Banaba leaf is yet another ingredient that directly impacts diabetic patients. Though used in folk medicine, it can help manage blood sugar levels as it reduces cholesterol and purges toxins. It also has a healthy impact on obesity.
Bitter melon fruit extract

The bitter melon fruit extract is used to support the way that the digestive system process glucose and sugar. Already rich with different vitamins and minerals, this formula can help users to manage their cholesterol as well.

White mulberry leaf extract

White mulberry is often used as a medicinal ingredient in remedies for diabetes, though it also eases high blood pressure and high cholesterol. In type 2 diabetes, white mulberry slows down how the gut breaks down sugars, allowing the digestive system to absorb the sugars at a slower pace into the bloodstream. This was the first and most featured ingredient in the Altai Balance supplement.

Alpha-lipoic acid

Alpha-lipoic acid has a high amount of antioxidants, reducing the inflammation that can occur throughout the digestive system and in the joints. Its use is linked to many benefits for older consumers, including improvements in healthy nerve function and easing the fast onset of age-related memory loss.

Vanadyl sulfate

Vanadyl sulfate, a form of vanadium, can help with insulin resistance. It has been included in the treatment of other conditions as well, like water retention, heart disease, and syphilis. There is some evidence that this ingredient can potentially prevent cancer.

Other Vitamins and Minerals

Apart from the proprietary blend, this formula includes a few of the necessary vitamins and minerals that the body needs regularly. The other ingredients include:

  • Vitamin C
  • Vitamin E
  • Biotin
  • Magnesium
  • Zinc
  • Manganese
  • Chromium

Again, the doctor-formulated blood sugar support supplement from Altai Balance is also made using the most strict, sterile and precise standards in a USA-based FDA-approved certified-GMP facility that is independently tested by a third party for potency, impurities and bioavailability.

Buying the Altai Balance Supplement
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.39_pm.png
The retail cost of one bottle of Altai Balance typically is available for $297, but the website features a promotional price of $49 for a limited time. For individuals that want to save more for each bottle they order, the official website includes two other packages:

  • Three bottles for $117 ($39 each)
  • Six bottles for $204 ($34 each)

The customer must pay for the shipping of each of these packages. For any questions about the Altai Balance formula or possible returns, the customer service team can be reached by sending an email to contact@altaibalance.com.

Frequently Asked Questions About Altai Balance

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.47_pm.png
The popularity of Altai Balance warrants many questions that need reviewed. The following overview of Altai Balance FAQ is meant to help guide home the remaining questions users may have about this unique, found-no-where-else blood sugar support supplement. Here are the most popular answers to consumer questions about this trendy new insulin resistant support formula:

What is in the proprietary blend of ingredients for Altai Balance?

While this formula also includes essential vitamins and minerals, the proprietary blend specifically includes taurine, licorice root extract, cinnamon bark extract, yarrow aerial, cayenne pepper, juniper berries, gymnema leaf, Banaba leaf extract, bitter melon fruit extract, white mulberry leaf extract, alpha-lipoic acid, and vanadyl sulfate. All together Altai Balance's 19 ingredient blend makes this blood sugar supplement one of the most robust formulas on the market today and have a very strong and compelling reason for why it is these ingredients, at these dosages, made in the USA at an FDA-inspected cGMP facility are a cut above the rest.

How long will one bottle of Altai Balance last?

One bottle is meant to provide the user with a 30-day supply of Altai Balance. Users that want to stock up for multiple months of use will need to select a package that covers that amount of time.

How should Altai Balance be taken?

Users will need a capsule a day to get the blood sugar benefits of Altai Balance. While the creators recommend using this capsule with food, there is no specific time of day that it is best to use it.

Is Altai Balance a cure for diabetes?

Not exactly. This formula uses many ingredients that help manage blood sugar levels and correct the damage in the digestive system. The process is natural, and the creators highlight the many health benefits. The formula is easy to take regularly, but anyone that already has a regimen with their doctor should discuss it with them before going off of any medication.

Final Review Verdict

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.51.55_pm.png
Altai Balance focuses on delivering natural ingredients to the body to help manage blood sugar without medicine. Though it isn’t a replacement for a doctor-prescribed medication, the ingredients can positively impact type 2 diabetes with the right balance. Viewers who watch the official Altai Balance supplement story will discover much-needed to know intel about a dangerous toxin, found in every country on Earth, that is ruthlessly invading the cells of every man and woman, especially those over the age of 40.

This is why Dr. Frank McMullin and Brian Cooper allude to why diet and exercise is not the first option to consider taking when there is internal work and toxin flushing that needs to be done. Obviously efficient exercise and proper eating will always coincidence with the smart long-term plan to play, but without optimizing blood sugar levels, much of that can go to waste and not provide the most effective results.

The proprietary blend has advantages, compiling multiple ingredients to support the needs that the digestive system has. However, without knowing how much of any of the ingredients are included, it is difficult to say how effective each one is. But, the simplicity is in the solution according to Brian Cooper and the doctor who helped finalize the blood sugar formula, Dr. Frank McMullin. Between taking Altai Balance supplement daily and utilizing this strange, straightforward and practical pinch method that you can start doing today – they are very confident in the benefits it can bring to the body for restoring uncontrolled and unbalanced blood sugar levels that wreck havoc on whole body wellness.

For those ready to throw away the test strips, glucose meters and reset blood sugar levels optimally without stabbing or pricking yourself with another needle or partaking in some back-breaking extreme exercise, no matter if you have tried every diet under the sun, this pinch method can help users take back control over their health and livelihood. Then, toss in the daily supplementation of the Altai Balance blood sugar formula for extra support that Brian Cooper says have been clinically proven and scientifically-backed to cleanse and fortify the liver and kidneys, joints, brain, nerves, vision, and heart – what is to lose?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-08-26_at_1.52.02_pm.png
By watching the Altai Balance story unfold, users will walk away knowing that uncontrolled blood sugar is a symptom of insulin resistance, which is the root cause of all unbalanced blood sugar levels. Given the fact that an average diabetic will spend over $283,000 in a lifetime in dealing with type 2 diabetes, and that an estimated $327 billion dollars is spent a year managing type 2 diabetes, it is wise to adopt the ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure motto when optimizing blood sugar levels.

Visit the official Altai Balance website today at AltaiBalance.com and take notes on why Brian Cooper and Dr. Frank McMullin believe this 19-ingredient blood sugar support supplement is the key to insulin resistance and balancing blood sugar levels for optimal health.

Tags: , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at news@clevescene.com.

Cleveland Scene works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of Cleveland and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep Cleveland's true free press free.

Jump to comments (0)
Email
Print
Share

More Paid Content »

Speaking of Sponsored, Sponsored Content

Paid Content

Archives | RSS

Cleveland Scene on Social Media

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 26, 2020

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. ProVen Reviews - NutraVesta ProVen Pills For Weight Loss Legit? Read More

  2. Meticore Reviews: Best Fat Burning Metabolism Booster to Buy Read More

  3. Peak BioBoost Review: Does It Work? [2020 Update] Read More

  4. ProVen Reviews: Does NutraVesta Proven Work? [2020 Update] Read More

  5. KoreTrak: Best Smart Fitness Tracker Activity Watch Money Can Buy Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Flavor
The People Issue
Summer Guide
Best of Cleveland
More...

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100

Cleveland, OH, 44115

Main: (216) 241-7550

Advertising: (216) 802-7241

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Cleveland Scene.

RSS Feeds

News

Music

Movies

Eat

Arts

Get Out

Special Sections

Social Media

About CleveScene

© 2020 Cleveland Scene: 737 Bolivar Rd., Suite 4100, Cleveland, OH 44115, (216) 241-7550
Logos and trademarks on this site are property of their respective owners.


Website powered by Foundation