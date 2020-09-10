Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Thursday, September 10, 2020

Steel Bite Pro Reviews: Does Steel Bite Pro Supplement Work?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-10_at_10.28.09_am.png


Steel Bite Pro is a supplement described on the product website as a “100% natural solution that can be used to rebuild your gums and teeth.” The formula is not described as a substitute for everyday normal oral hygiene practices – rather, is a supplement that may be able to promote oral health.



Only made available at SteelBitePro.com, the Thomas Spear formulated Steel Bite Pro supplement consists of 23 high quality plant-based nutrients and essential herbal extracts of potent vitamins and minerals that cater to fighting toxic bacteria for optimal dental hygiene and oral health care.

What is Steel Bite Pro
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-10_at_10.28.47_am.png
Steel Bite Pro is formulated by Thomas Spear who has put together an extremely compelling and informative presentation on the product page. The official product page explains that Spear has been a “chemistry teacher for the past 30 years.” He seems to have experienced several dental issues, which are discussed on the product page. He explains meeting “one of the most respected medical researchers” named “Dr. S.T.”

Although Spear indicates that Dr. S.T.'s initials are used, instead of his full name, to “protect his identity,” this seems a bit curious and may make it more difficult for consumers to verify that the information attributed to the researcher. Together, this powerful combination created the 23-ingredient plant-based blend of high quality vitamins and minerals based on ample amounts of research and scientific study.

The dental health benefits of Steel Bite Pro are a head turner as they are potent and really look to be a full spectrum solution to oral hygiene. Here are a few listed on the product page that standout:

  • Stops bleeding and receding gums while regaining a healthy look
  • Reduces pain and limits infections which can save users thousands of dollars in dental bills
  • Brighten smile while lowering ugly plaque build-up
  • Lower odds of gingivitis and periodontal diseases naturally
  • Rid the mouth of embarrassing bad breath due to predatory bacteria
  • Exude the confidence of whiter teeth as opposed to aging yellowish tint
  • Greatly decrease chances of dental implants and risks of nerve damage

Let's review Steel Bite Pro and answer the all important question, does it actually work?

Reviewing Steel Bite Pro from Head to Toe

The Steel Bite Pro is a plant-based dietary supplement oozing with vitamins and minerals, enabling this product to improve and maintain one’s oral cleanliness and health.

It is a self-sufficient supplement crafted with natural and organic ingredients to maintain oral health and hygiene effortlessly and naturally. The ingredients for the products are extracted from plants and tested in the labs to ensure superior quality and effectiveness before being bottled together. The product contains zero additives or toxins, which makes it free from any harmful side effects and completely safe to consume.

There are years of research that went into the formulation of the product. It uses the blend of powerful and potent natural ingredients proven to be highly concentrated and useful in maintaining oral hygiene. The product is self-sufficient and does not require any external efforts, and one can easily include it in their daily routine. Once you start taking the supplement regularly, it ensures that your teeth are free from plaque, protects your gum, and helps maintain optimal oral hygiene free from any diseases.

Although the Steel Bite Pro is an oral hygiene product, the ingredients used to formulate this product have many benefits. The supplement is primarily designed to support oral hygiene and helps to maintain it. However, it recommends following dental hygiene practices recommended by a dentist and brushing and flossing your teeth regularly twice a day.

Steel Bite Pro Ingredients for Dental Health
click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-10_at_10.29.48_am.png
As discussed above, Steel Bite Pro features 29 ingredients, including:
  • Berberine
  • Artichoke
  • Red raspberry
  • Chanca Piedra
  • Turmeric
  • Beetroot
  • Yarrow
  • Milk Thistle
  • Dandelion
  • Alfalfa
  • Zinc
  • Jujube seeds
  • Chicory root
  • Celery seed
  • Burdock root
  • Yellow dock
  • Grapeseed extract
  • Ginger
  • L-cysteine
  • Methionine
Each of these ingredients may serve a purpose. For example, berberine may provide antioxidant properties, turmeric may reduce inflammation, alfalfa may minimize tooth sensitivity, ginger may reduce nausea, and zinc may support a healthy immune system. These are just potential benefits of these ingredients – consumers may want to do their own independent research into each ingredient to determine whether there is independent research to support the product qualities.

Click Here to Buy Steel Bite Pro by Thomas Spear and Get Natural Oral Health Benefits Today

However, thankful to a dedicated research team, here is a Steel Bite Pro review of the ingredients and their purported health benefits:

All the ingredients used in this supplement are a result of extensive research and multiple trials to ensure that it is highly effective. Each component used plays a role in supporting excellent oral hygiene.

  • Berberine: It is a natural ingredient used worldwide due to its luxurious antioxidant properties. It is known for being an anti-inflammatory herb.
  • Turmeric: Turmeric is known worldwide for its many health benefits, anti-inflammation being the most important. The ingredient helps reduce any inflammation in the gums and mouth effectively.
  • Milk Thistle: This active ingredient helps protect users from liver damage.
  • Artichoke, chanca piedra, and Rasberry: Each of these ingredients is the power-house of vitamins and minerals. Both properties effectively reduce the risk of infections and remove any germs present in the mouth.
  • Beetroot: This ingredient actively stops tooth decay, protecting the tooth from any further damage.
  • Yarrow: The natural ingredient is famous for its properties that increase cells essential for healing, and help with the recovery of gums in the mouth.
  • Grape seed extract: This ingredient prevents bacteria from growing in the mouth.
  • Feverfew: This ingredient in the Steel Bite Pro acts as a natural pain reliever.
  • Zinc: Best immunity-booster, which allows the body’s immune system to flourish and get stronger.
  • Dandelion: Contains minerals, this ingredient is the best medication against infections and harmful bacteria.
  • Jujube seeds: known as a famous immunity booster, this ingredient is rich in Vitamin C.
  • Chicory root, burdock root, celery seed, and yellow dock: These ingredients are rich in antioxidant properties and are useful in detoxifying the gut.
  • Alfalfa: This ingredient actively reduces tooth sensitivity, to ensure they don’t decay or get affected by bacteria.
  • Ginger: Ginger actively reduces inflammation and reduces nausea.
  • L-cysteine and methionine: These active ingredients are known to kill toxins present in the mouth.

Lab Testing and Proven Ingredients

The product page indicates that the formula is sourced from a “total of over 29 ingredients” from all over the world and that “after intensive lab testing, all the powerful herbs, plants and minerals have proven to be 100% effective ONLY in this formula…”.

While lab testing may be positive for Steel Bite Pro, the product page does not explain what type of lab testing was conducted, and it does not present the results of each specific lab test. Instead, it explains that the ingredients have proven to be “100% effective ONLY in this formula.” While it will take some reading at first, the page does not explain in what way each ingredient has proven to be effective other than to say it has been formulated and designed to attack predatory bacteria that is robbing the body of vital vitamins and minerals. While it does not present the research to support each ingredient’s qualities, this is not uncommon as the Steel Bite Pro proprietary blend is a mix of all of these herbal compounds.

Manufactured in the United States

The product website explains that every capsule is manufactured in the USA in an FDA inspected and approved GMP certified facility. Using top shelf sterile, strict and precise standards, Steel Bite Pro pills are tested for potency and quality to be free of impurities and contaminated ingredients. The product page further explains that the capsules are non-GMO and do not contain any dangerous stimulants or toxins, and they are not habit-forming.

Consumers may want to bear in mind that this is a supplement – it is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, and this is something that the product page makes clear. But Thomas Spear's Steel Bite Pro does have a method to its effectiveness in a coveted 6-stage process outlined below.

Six Stage Process

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-10_at_10.30.44_am.png
According to the Steel Bite Pro supplement sales page, the ingredients work in a six-stage process. Generally, the process is as follows:

First, the formula may start to mitigate plaque and tartar, which tend to develop on the gums and teeth over time.

Second, the formula may address the bacteria in the mouth. Generally, bacteria can lead to bad breath.

Third, the formula may aid in addressing gum health.

Fourth, the vitamins and minerals in the formula may fortify dental crowns. As a general matter, dental crowns are caps on teeth. It is a bit curious to claim that a product may strengthen a dental crown.

Fifth, the formula may purify and cleanse the stomach to balance out germs.

Sixth, the formula may promote safeguards for the mouth and teeth.

While these appear to be positive qualities, consumers may want to take the time to determine whether the qualities work for them. Consumers may want to conduct their own independent research and due diligence to determine whether the product’s purported benefits are plausible.

How much does Steel Bite Pro cost?

click to enlarge screen_shot_2020-09-10_at_10.31.50_am.png
The manufacturers of the Steel Bite Pro provide free shipping on all packages with a money-back guarantee for 60 days. The price of the Steel Bite Pro is listed below:

  • One bottle is for $69
  • Three bottles each for $59
  • Six bottles each for $49

Get Steel Bite Pro Supplement Today and Optimize Dental Health and Oral Hygiene Naturally
Steel Bite Pro does feature a return policy on its website, which is explained in detail on the “Refund Policy” section of the product page.

The refund policy reads, in part, “If you aren’t 100% satisfied with your purchase, let us know. You have 60 days after we ship you your order to explore the benefits of the product and draw your own conclusions. Hopefully, you’ll become one of the many customers who contact us to share the joy of their experience with us.” The refund policy further reads, in part, “All product bottles purchased online can be returned within 60 days after they have been shipped, meaning mailed to you. We’ll make sure you’ll know the date, as we’ll send you an email to announce to you the shipment, and you can also check it on the delivered package.”

Again, this is just part of the refund policy information. More information on the refund policy may be found on the “Refund Policy” section of the product page.

Is Steel Bite Pro Right for You?

Ultimately, whether Steel Bite Pro is right for you is something that you need to consider and to determine your own personal needs and situation.

Conducting your own independent research and due diligence into a product and its qualities may help you make a decision that is right for you and your needs. As with most products, they may work on a case-by-case basis, and their effectiveness can depend upon numerous factors.

Steel Bite Pro is an all natural plant based supplement with 23 ingredients in its oral hygiene formula for dental health. Thomas Spear's presentation revealing the inner workings of Steel Bite Pro is what is needed to do next as viewers will get a chance to learn about the 60-second dental trick that works in conjunction with the Steel Bite Pro supplement regime. To save big on this one of a kind dental health solution, click here now to buy Steel Bite Pro supplement with massive discount savings automatically applied during this introductory pricing phase that won't last forever.

