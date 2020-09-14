Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

Monday, September 14, 2020

Best Male Enhancement Pills: Top 3 Natural Supplements [2020 List]

Monday, September 14, 2020

click to enlarge best_male_enhancement_pills.png


A great deal of a man’s confidence stems from his sexual prowess. Rock-hard erections, high sex drive, and enough stamina for mind-blowing sex make every guy feel like an alpha male.



Millions of men in the United States and across the globe deal with erection-related problems. You've probably experienced them yourself. Erections aren't as strong as they used to be, and they don't last long enough to have pleasurable intercourse?

The older you are, the more likely these problems are to occur. Besides aging, other factors can impair erectile function. The most common risk factors include underlying health conditions such as heart disease and diabetes, smoking, being overweight or obese, some medications, stress, anxiety, depression, drug, and alcohol use, sustaining an injury to the penis.

In a vast majority of cases, the erectile function can improve.

Although a frustrating problem that affects your confidence and self-esteem, it's manageable with a proactive approach.

You can have stronger, harder, and more powerful erections.

Your confidence can come back again.

To fix this problem, many men use natural male enhancement pills, which work to solve the root causes of erectile difficulties. Numerous options are available, and in this post, we are going to take a look at the best male enhancement pills on the market.

Are you confused by a wide range of male enhancement pills on the market? You’re not sure which one is the best for your problem? We’ve outlined five top options worth taking into consideration. Keep reading to learn more about them all.

Best Male Enhancement Pills

1. Male Extra - Most Effective Natural Male Enhancement Pills
click image male_extra_male_enhancement_pills.png

Male Extra is a herbal male enhancement supplement optimized to provide fast and effective results. The supplement is considered one of the best on the market as more and more men praise it for improvements of their erections. According to the official website, the Male Extra brand dedicated the last 15 years to research and development of innovative health products.

This enhancement pill has been on the market since 2009. During this time, more than 320 customers purchased Male Extra, meaning over 12 million pills were sold.

Ingredients and Benefits

With regular intake of Male Extra men can expect to experience bigger and harder erections, powerful orgasms, heightened sex drive, improved performance, and confidence boost. This enhancement pill uses a fusion of natural ingredients with proven efficacy to help increase the size, hardness, and duration of erections.

The powerful formula of Male Extra increases nitric oxide levels in the blood to relax and dilate blood vessels. This improves the flow of blood and oxygen through the body, including the genital area. Additionally, improved blood flow allows more oxygen and nutrients to reach cells and tissues in the body to delay fatigue during physical activity.

Male Extra relies on seven powerful ingredients, of which five are dubbed unique to this supplement. The formula of this male enhancement pill consists of the following:

  • Pomegranate 40% ellagic acid – increases blood flow to the penis, improves erection quality and sexual performance.
  • L-arginine – important for the production of nitric oxide which improves blood flow to the penis and gives stronger and harder erections
  • Cordyceps – natural aphrodisiac, increases sex drive, improves sexual function. It contains two chemicals called deoxyadenosine and cordycepic acid, which have a direct impact on the area of the brain responsible for sexual desire.
  • Zinc – vital for testosterone production which is crucial for libido, erections, and sexual performance
  • Niacin – relaxes and expands penile blood vessels to improve the quality and longevity of erections. It also helps reduce fatigue.
  • MSM (methyl sulfonyl methane) – supports blood flow, crucial for cell and tissue health including those in the penis, stimulates the growth of healthy, new, and flexible cells so the penis can hold more blood during erections. As a result, erections are harder, bigger, and firmer.
  • L-methionine – blocks the conversion of histidine into histamine. High levels of histamine are linked to premature ejaculation. By lowering histamine levels, l-methionine helps you last longer.

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Male Extra on the Official Website.

The one-month supply contains 90 capsules. The manufacturer recommends taking three capsules with a meal, and that's it.

Pros
  • Powerful formula
  • Stronger erections
  • Higher libido
  • Confidence boost
  • Positive user experiences
  • 100-day money-back guarantee
  • Special offers and discounts available
  • Free worldwide shipping
  • Manufacturer supports claims with links to studies

Cons
  • Taking three capsules may not be practical for some users
  • Only available for sale on the Official Website
  • Customers’ Experience

User experiences with Male Extra are positive. Men report they felt significant improvements within a month of regular use. The most frequently reported effects include increased sex drive, better stamina, firmer erections, and improved confidence.

2. Viasil - Best Sex Pills for Men Over 40
click image viasil_best_male_enhancement.png

Viasil is a male enhancement pill made by Swiss Research Labs to help men increase the hardness and strength of their erections. The enhancement pill relies on 100% natural formula to support the body’s natural processes and thereby deliver fast results. The premise behind this male enhancement pill was to avoid a common pitfall of many other products that trigger false reactions without fixing the problem. Unlike other natural male enhancement pills, which are taken daily, Viasil is used about 30 minutes before sexual activity. One package contains ten tablets.

Ingredients and Benefits

Viasil supports the production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) and nitric oxide. Your body naturally produces ATP, which gives you energy, but its levels can deplete with age or an unhealthy lifestyle. By encouraging the production of ATP and nitric oxide, Viasil promotes healthy blood flow to improve a man’s ability to gain and maintain an erection, increase libido, and boost energy levels. After taking Viasil, man gets strong erections that last longer, but their stamina in the bedroom also improves.

Seven ingredients found in Viasil include:

  • Horny goat weed (Epimedium brevicornum) – contains icariin, which inhibits the release of PDE5, an enzyme that reduces blood flow. As a result, blood circulation improves alongside testosterone levels which leads to higher sex drive and arousal
  • Zinc – improves protein synthesis, supports testosterone production, improves sperm production, helps you last longer in bed
  • Citrus sinensis – enhances ATP production and boosts energy levels, rich in flavonoids which supports the production of nitric oxide, gives more endurance and rock-hard erections
  • Ginkgo biloba – supports blood flow to the penis, reduces anxiety, exhibits antioxidant effects
  • Tribulus Terrestris – encourages the production of testosterone, improves sex drive, helps manage blood sugar levels
  • Panax ginseng root – reduces stress and improves sexual performance, increases alertness, boosts endurance
  • Pomegranate – increases the production of nitric oxide, boosts energy levels, helps lower triglycerides, raises male hormone levels

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in Viasil on the Official Website.

Pros
  • Fast-acting
  • Powerful formula, natural ingredients
  • Stronger erections
  • More stamina and higher libido
  • 100-day money-back guarantee
  • Positive user experiences
  • Free worldwide shipping
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Odorless and flavorless

Cons

Customers’ experience
Users report that Viasil made a real difference in sexual performance, increased their energy levels, and made it easier to maintain their erections. The male enhancement pill also helped users revive their relationships.

3. VigRX Plus - Natural Viagra Alternative
click image vigrx_best_male_enhancement_pills.png

VigRX Plus is one of the most popular male enhancement pills on the market. Created by Leading Edge Health, which is among the most reliable brands in this industry, VigRX Plus uses a scientifically engineered formulation to give men strong erections. Since 2007 over 1.2 million boxes were sold, which is an outstanding number. VigRX Plus is also one of the most extensively studied male enhancement pills on the market. Results of clinical trials and studies are displayed on the official website. One box contains 60 pills and lasts a month. Recommended intake is one pill twice a day.

Ingredients and Benefits

The regular use of VigRX Plus is poised to deliver stronger, firmer, and more durable erections alongside other benefits such as higher libido, better control over erections, and more frequent and intense orgasms. According to the brand VigRX Plus is a quadruple advantage compared to other products of this kind:

  • Scientifically engineered formula
  • Optimized dosing
  • Freshest ingredients
  • Maximum absorption with Bioperine

VigRX Plus works by supplying the body with nine natural erection precursors, aphrodisiacs, and libido enhancers that quickly build up in the system and improve your sexual performance. More precisely, the enhancement pill increases the production of nitric oxide and increases testosterone levels.

Ingredients found in VigRX Plus include:

  • Damianaaphrodisiac, bladder tonic, increases blood flow and nerve impulses to the penis
  • Horny goat weed – aids the body in the transport of nitric oxide and supports the production of testosterone
  • Asian red ginseng – aphrodisiac effects
  • Muira puama bark extract – aphrodisiac effects, stronger erections
  • Hawthorn berry – stimulates blood flow to the penis and helps maintain and prolong erections
  • Catuaba bark extract – reduces fatigue, promotes sleep, eliminates nervousness, increases sexual desire
  • Saw palmetto – increases testosterone levels
  • Ginkgo biloba – increases the quality of an erection by improving blood flow
  • Bioperine – increases absorption of other ingredients and improves their effectiveness

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in VigRX Plus on the Official Website.

Pros
  • Clinical trials support the effectiveness of VigRX Plus
  • Stronger erections
  • Positive effects on testosterone
  • 67-day money-back guarantee
  • Users reviews are positive
  • Shipped worldwide
  • Special offers available

Cons
  • Money-back guarantee not available for one-month supply purchase
  • To experience benefits, you need to keep taking the pill
  • Only available for sale on the Official Website

Customers’ Experience

Users report their erections are firmer and stronger, while ejaculation is powerful. Sexual appetite has also increased significantly with regular intake of VigRX Plus, according to customers.

4. ExtenZe - Long Lasting Sex Pills
click image extenze_male_enhancement.png

You’ve probably come across ExtenZe while searching for the best male enhancement pills. Indeed, ExtenZe is one of the most well-known products of this kind, and according to the official website, over one billion pills were sold. The product is manufactured by Biotab Nutraceuticals, and it is dubbed as a revolutionary male enhancement pill that can increase the size of the erect penis in both length and girth. The one-month supply contains 30 tablets, and the brand recommends taking one pill a day.

Ingredients and Benefits

Regular intake of ExtenZe allows more blood to rush to the three erectile chambers in a man’s penis. This leads to bigger and harder erections. The secret to the powerful effectiveness of ExtenZe lies in the unique herbal blend of ingredients. The brand claims that each ingredient is chosen for its ability to increase blood flow to the penis and give more strength and power to erections. ExtenZe contains 22 ingredients, such as:

  • Folate – boosts energy, takes part in the production of red blood cells
  • Zinc – increases testosterone production, boosts sperm quantity and motility
  • Pregnenolone – helps make testosterone
  • Piper longum – lowers anxiety and depression
  • Ginger – aphrodisiac, stimulates blood flow to the genital area
  • Yohimbe – fat-burning effects, helps manage erection-related problems
  • Tribulus Terrestris – increases levels of testosterone and DHEA, improves male sexual function
  • Korean ginseng extract – increases rigidity and thickness of erections, improves libido, and increases sexual satisfaction
  • Xanthroparmelia scabrosa– treats sexual dysfunction, acts as an aphrodisiac
  • Gamma-aminobutyric acid – helps regulate the sexual tone
  • Velvet deer antler – contains male hormones including IGF-1 (insulin-like growth factor 1) a hormone produced in the liver as a result of stimulation of growth hormone
  • Horny goat weed – boosts testosterone and increases libido
  • Damiana – acts as an aphrodisiac, increases sexual stamina, improves erectile function
  • Muira puama extract – libido booster, improves mental focus
  • Pumpkin seeds – supports prostate wellness and hormone production
  • Stinging nettle – supports prostate health
  • Astragalus – reduces fatigue, increases metabolism, improves the function of adrenal glands
  • Licorice extract – helps manage fluid retention, improves mood, regulates hormone levels
  • L-arginine hydrochloride – helps manage erectile dysfunction, may help with male infertility
  • Ho Shou wu extract – promotes virility, anti-aging effects
  • Hop (strobile) extract – supports hormone production
  • Boron – encourages testosterone production

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in ExtenZe on the Official Website.

Pros
  • Stronger erections
  • Improved testosterone levels
  • Powerful formula
  • 60-day money-back guarantee
  • One pill a day is practical
  • Positive user experiences
  • No side effects
  • More affordable than other male enhancement pills

Cons
  • Not clear how much of each ingredient was used for the formula
  • Money-back guarantee not available for a one-month supply
  • Only available for sale on the Official Website

Customers’ Experience

A simple evaluation of user experiences online shows that most of them are positive, and customers report more energy and stronger erections.

5. ProSolution - Best Customer Service
click image prosolution_-_male_enhancement_pills.png

ProSolution pills are described as the world's top-rated male enhancement system. These pills are created by Leading Edge Health, a brand with tons of supplements under its belt, all of which is admired for its effectiveness and fast results. The ProSolution male enhancement system is meant to provide bigger, harder, and longer-lasting erections but also to supercharge your sex drive and intensify orgasms. The one-month supply contains 60 pills. The brand recommends taking two tablets a day (together) with a meal.

Ingredients and Benefits

ProSolution pills are formulated to address both physical and psychological aspects of male sexual function and desire. Not only does it claim to make your erections stronger and harder, but it also helps promote mental wellbeing. Ingredients in ProSolution are:

  • Solidilin – improves sexual motivation
  • Korean ginseng – increases erectile rigidity, thickness, libido, sexual function, and erectile function
  • Butea Superba – improves sexual function and libido, aphrodisiac effects
  • Momordica – reduces body fat, increases testosterone levels
  • Apigenin and amla – support blood vessel health
  • Arjuna – aids management of blood pressure
  • Cordyceps – improves sex desire, increases testosterone production
  • Zinc – vital for testosterone production, crucial for sperm quality and motility
  • Reishi mushroom – increases stamina and energy
  • Curculigo – aphrodisiac, improves erections and sex drive, shortens the time between erections
  • Drilizen – increases secretion of luteinizing hormone which regulates the production of testosterone, elevates nitric oxide levels for stronger erections
  • Bladderwrack – accelerates metabolism

Click here to See the Full List of Ingredients in ProSolution on the Official Website.

Pros
  • Reliable brand
  • Powerful formula
  • Addresses both physical and psychological aspects of sexual function
  • Stronger erections
  • Higher testosterone
  • 67-day money-back guarantee
  • Trusted by many men across the globe
  • Clinical study results available on the official website

Cons

Customer’s Experience

Users report satisfactory results in the form of fuller, stronger penis, increased testosterone levels, more stamina, and quick improvements.

Must-Have Ingredients in Natural Male Enhancement Pills

Natural male enhancement pills focus on herbs, vitamins, and other ingredients that work to address problems affecting erectile function. As more and more brands and products join this industry, the selection of ingredients has become vast. There's always something new that brands try to create a powerful yet natural formula.

When looking for the natural male enhancement pills, you should make sure they contain some of the most powerful ingredients found in dietary supplements of this kind.

See below what they are:

Panax Ginseng
Panax ginseng, native to the mountains of East Asia, improves sexual function in men with erectile dysfunction. Also known as red ginseng, this plant contains active compounds called ginsenosides, which work on a cellular level to improve erections. Other benefits of Panax ginseng include anti-inflammatory properties, improved blood flow, stress relief, improved endurance, and increased alertness.

L-Arginine
L-arginine is an amino acid that helps produce nitric oxide. Nitric oxide dilates blood vessels and encourages blood flow. When aroused, blood flows freely to the penile area, fills out tissues and chambers, and your penis gets engorged.

Maca Root
Maca root is native to the Andes in Peru, and it has been used for medicinal properties for centuries. Some of these properties include male sexual health. Supplementation with maca has the potential to improve sexual performance and erectile function.

Yohimbine
Yohimbine is a bark from a West African tree. The reason why yohimbine is found on the ingredient list of many male enhancement pills is its potential to activate the penile nerves and release more nitric oxide. Additionally, yohimbine may also widen blood vessels to promote blood flow, prolong erections, and increase sexual desire.

Ginkgo Biloba
Ginkgo biloba, native to China, is not just good for your memory and cognitive functions, it’s also important for erectile function. How? Ginkgo biloba may increase blood flow to the penis and improve the hardness of your boner. This herb also keeps you alert and focused.

Horny Goat Weed
Horny goat weed (Epimedium) is a well-known ingredient in male enhancement products as it can promote the production of nitric oxide and give men stronger and harder erections. Besides achieving an erection, horny goat weed may also help maintain an erection for longer. It can have a positive influence on testosterone levels and libido.

Tribulus Terrestris
Tribulus Terrestris is native to the Mediterranean area of Europe but grown worldwide. It is one of the most famous testosterone boosters in the herbal world and a famous ingredient in male enhancement supplements. The herb can improve libido and lead to stronger erections by encouraging the production of testosterone.

How to Get the Most out of Male Enhancement Pills?
A common mistake that men repeat is that they rely on male enhancement pills only without making any sort of effort. You see, getting stronger and harder erections requires more than popping a pill every day. To get the most out of natural male enhancement pills, you need to make some lifestyle changes and adopt new habits. In fact, every reputable brand of male enhancement pills advises men to use their products as an adjunct to a healthy lifestyle. Let’s take a look at simple, yet effective things to do in order to get the most out of the enhancement pills.

No Masturbation or Porn
For most men, masturbation while watching porn videos and photos is a daily habit, but you should avoid it as much as you can. The reason is simple; frequently masturbating to porn can contribute to erectile difficulties by desensitizing you to certain imagery and physical intimacy. As you spend more and more time watching porn and masturbating, you may get unrealistic expectations and get turned on by things that are uncommon to happen anywhere outside porn sites. To get the maximum out of male enhancement pills, try not to masturbate and spend too much time watching porn.

Keep Weight in a Healthy Range
Being overweight or obese puts you at a higher risk of erectile difficulties, but it can also make it tricky to overcome this problem. A healthy lifestyle is crucial for men who want stronger erections, and it also includes weight loss or maintaining weight in a healthy range. Healthy body weight improves blood flow, which is crucial for engorgement and erections.

Exercise Regularly
For strong and hard erections, you need to get your blood pumping throughout the body. The best way to make it happen and ensure your blood circulation works properly is to exercise. Physical activity is crucial for blood flow, weight management, sex life, hormone balance, and basically everything else.

Eat a Healthy Diet
The food you eat can either contribute to erectile strength or impair it. An unhealthy diet also depletes energy levels and decreases stamina, affects hormones, lowers sex drive, and more. A well-balanced diet, on the other hand, improves blood flow throughout the body, boosts energy levels, and contributes to the effectiveness of your enhancement pills. Everything good for your heart is also good for the penis, so a heart-healthy diet goes a long way.

Quit Smoking
Smoking constricts blood vessels and impairs blood flow. As a result, your erection strength may suffer. An important strategy toward stronger and harder erections is to quit smoking. This will allow your blood flow to improve throughout the body, including the genital area.

Avoid Alcohol
Just like smoking cigarettes, alcohol constricts blood vessels, and impairs blood flow. Try not to drink alcohol at all or, at least, keep it in moderation. Bear in mind that many enhancement pills don't get along with alcohol, and it's not a wise idea to combine them.

Manage Stress and Relationship Problems
Stress and relationship problems can contribute to erectile struggles and negatively affect your sexual performance. Unresolved issues decrease sex drive and arousal. Now that you've decided to take male enhancement pills, you shouldn't ignore relationship problems. Resolve all issues with your significant other. Open and honest conversation is the best way to conquer all obstacles, and you'll notice improvements in your erectile function too.

Stay Sexually Active
It’s not uncommon for men to believe that they need to avoid sex for a while in order to improve their erections. Wrong! It’s important to stay sexually active to stimulate blood flow to the penis and prevent further erectile problems.

Plus, that’s the best way to see improvements with the use of enhancement pills.

Other Ways to Get the Most Out of Male Enhancement Pills
  • Check blood pressure regularly.
  • Check testosterone levels and make sure your lifestyle supports the production of this hormone.
  • Get enough sleep
  • Be proactive about the management of underlying health conditions.
  • Consult your doctor

Male Enhancement FAQ

Do natural male enhancement pills have side effects?
Dietary supplements formulated to improve the strength and rigidity of erections are made of natural ingredients and considered safe to use. Side effects are rare, but some men may experience nausea, cramps, diarrhea, headache, fast heartbeat, and shortness of breath. Adverse reactions may happen if the excessive dosage is taken or in case of an allergic reaction to some ingredient.

Can I take male enhancement pills if I have a medical condition or taking medications?
Men who have a medical condition or are taking medications should consult their healthcare provider before buying male enhancement pills.

What is the difference between natural male enhancement pills and prescription erection pills?
Besides the formula, the primary difference is in the consumption method. A vast majority of natural male enhancement pills, consisting of herbs and other natural ingredients, are taken daily. They work to fix the root cause of weak erection and improve the body’s functions so that a man gets a strong boner whenever he’s aroused. On the flip side, prescription erection pills are taken about 30 to 45 minutes before sexual intercourse. They are not designed to fix the root cause of the problem, but to mask it by promoting blood flow to the genital area upon sexual arousal.

How to find the best natural male enhancement pills?
The selection of natural male enhancement pills on the market is vast, but you can narrow it down and find the best item by considering certain criteria. When looking for the best natural male enhancement pills, make sure they are made by a reputable and reliable brand. Other factors to consider include powerful formula, money-back guarantee, user experiences, ease of use, and your budget.

How fast can I expect to see the results?
Results depend on numerous factors, including the quality of male enhancement pills and adherence to the recommended intake. With regular use, most men experience first signs of improvement within two weeks, but the biggest changes occur in 30 to 60 days. Keep in mind that you need to adopt healthy lifestyle measures and follow other recommendations that were outlined above in this post.

Do natural male enhancement pills enlarge penis size?
No. Some brands claim their products can enlarge the penis dramatically, but that's not entirely possible. Male enhancement pills work to improve blood flow, which enlarges the penis and creates strong and rigid erections. Your erect penis will appear bigger because the erection is stronger. However, these pills do not make your penis larger in the flaccid state.

Conclusion: Should You Buy Male Enhancement Pills?
Natural male enhancement pills pose a safe and effective option for men who want to improve strength, hardness, and duration of their erections. In this post, we talked about the best male enhancement pills on the market and provided useful tips for stronger erections. Besides taking pills, it's also important to make wiser lifestyle choices and tweak your habits. When it comes to choosing the natural male enhancement pills, make sure they are made by a reputable brand and contain powerful yet effective ingredients. The best thing to do is to get a product that delivers the best quality for its price. Although our top recommendation is Male Extra, any of the five brands above will greatly help improve your performance in bed.

